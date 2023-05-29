200-500cc Motorcycle Sales April 2023 – Classic, Pulsar, KTM, Jawa, Yezdi

In total, 200-500cc motorcycle sales chart showed 24.94% YoY growth, but sales fell short by 906 units and there was a decline of 1.18% MoM

We saw how 500cc+ motorcycles fare in a previous post. Here we will see how the segment with motorcycles displacing between 200cc to 500cc fared last month. Royal Enfield has the biggest pull in the 200-500cc motorcycles space. With its slew of 350cc and a couple of 411cc motorcycles, Royal Enfield has an 86.71% market share in this segment with 65,877 units sold.

Classic 350 is by far the highest seller for both Royal Enfield and this space. With 26,781 units sold last month, Classic 350 saw 17.79% YoY decline as opposed to 32,575 units sold last year and 9.46% MoM growth as opposed to 24,466 units sold in March 2023. Classic 350 holds a market share of 35.25%.

200-500cc Motorcycle Sales April 2023

Hunter 350 is one of the newest entrants in this space, but sold 15,799 units and registered 45.96% MoM growth. This is the highest MoM growth on this list and Hunter 350 gained 4,975 units MoM. The OG Bullet 350 sold 8,399 units. YoY growth was 11.79%, but sales declined MoM at a rate of 2.28%.

Meteor 350 sold 7,598 units and registered 64.57% YoY growth and 22.33% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 2,981 units YoY and 1,387 units MoM. Electra 350 and Himalayan sold 3,779 and 3,521 units respectively. While Electra sales fell by 3.55% YoY and gained 12% MoM, Himalayan scored green in both, 14.69% YoY and 33.73% MoM.

After breaking a chain of Royal Enfield bikes, Honda CB350 family sold 3,013 units and took 7th spot. YoY decline was 5.96% and there was a 3.75% MoM growth. KTM 250 range sold 1,404 units last month. As opposed to 25 units sold a year ago, KTM 250 saw 5,516% YoY growth, but sales declined by 18.13% MoM.

KTM 390 range sold 817 units and followed a similar pattern as the 250s. YoY growth was 84.28%, but MoM decline was 30.63%. Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 sold 817 and 499 units each. Just like their KTM counterparts, Dominar 400 saw 543.31% YoY growth and 0.37% MoM decline and Dominar 250 saw 186.78% YoY growth and 22.40% MoM decline.

Bajaj Avenger 220 registered 21,750% YoY growth

As opposed to 2 units sold last year, Bajaj Avenger 220 sold 437 units last month and saw 21750% YoY growth and 15% MoM growth. TVS Apache RR 310 sold 324 units, but fell into the red completely with 19.60% YoY and 20.98% MoM decline. Pulsar 220 and 250 sold a combined 254 units. Even though there is 176% YoY growth, Bajaj surprisingly lost 8,890 units in just one month.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Ninja 400 sold 125 and 5 units respectively. Ninja 300 gained numbers by 47.06% YoY, but dropped by 18.30% MoM. While Ninja 400’s numbers dropped by 64.29% MoM. The Husqvarna 250 duo managed to sell 100 units between them. They registered 1900% YoY growth and 20.63% MoM decline. Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250 range, V-Strom 250, Honda CB300R and CB500 all sold 0 units.

Jawa/Yezdi sold a total of 2,274 units with a 38.84% YoY decline and a 30.10% MoM decline. In total 200-500cc motorcycle sales chart registered 75,967 units. As opposed to 60,801 units sold in April 2022 and 76,873 units sold in March 2023, this segment saw 24.96% YoY growth and 1.18% MoM decline. Volume growth YoY stood at 15,166 units, but volume decline MoM stood at 906 units.