Sub 200cc Kawasaki Motorcycle Spied In Pune – Launch Expected This Year

While Kawasaki hasn’t released an official timeline for the launch of W175, sources suggest launch to take place around the festive season

Late last year, it was reported that Kawasaki will be bringing a new entry-level motorcycle to India in the form of W175. A few weeks later, test mules of the retro-style classic motorcycle were spotted testing on the country roads. Since then, there has been no development regarding the launch of W175.

However, a testing prototype of W175 fully wrapped under camouflage got caught on camera in Pune. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Navin Sanil for sharing these spy shots. From the looks of it, the bike appeared to be an almost production-ready prototype with all its traditional design elements.

Retro Styling

Speaking of its design, the sub 200cc Kawasaki motorcycle carries a modern approach to retro styling with notable highlights such as round headlamps, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, wire-spoked wheels, a single-pod round instrument cluster and circular rearview mirrors. The side-on exhaust with a thin nozzle-head muffler must produce a lovely throaty note.

The handlebar, seat and footpegs put the rider in a natural position, contributing to rider comfort and making W175 ideal for a wide range of riding conditions. It is offered with a conventional round analogue instrument cluster with a “W” emblem inside.

The console reads out information from the trip meter, speedometer and odometer. At rear, it features a squared-off taillight with similar round turn indicators as spotted in front.

Engine and other mechanical parts such as swingarm, suspension setup, leg guard and exhaust have been painted in black which lends the bike a sporty appeal. Also giving it a retro vibe are fork gaiters in the front suspension unit. The India-spec model also gets a conventional single-piece grab rail which is not offered in the model retailed in international markets.

Mechanical Specs

The bike is powered by a 177cc air-Cooled, single-cylinder engine that kicks out 13.05 bhp at 7500rpm and a peak torque of 13.2 Nm at 6000rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. While output figures are very modest, a low kerb weight of just 126 kilos should offer a decent enough performance. Hardware comprises telescopic forks at front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at rear.

Braking duties are handled by a single front disc and rear drum brake. If and when launched in India, W175 is expected to be more than 90 percent localised which will help the Japanese bikemaker price it aggressively. At the time of launch, it could carry a sticker price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).