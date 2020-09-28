Top 10 200cc to 500cc Motorcycles Aug 2020 – RE Classic 350, Bajaj Pulsar

We assess sales of the best selling motorcycles in the 200-500cc segment for August 2020

Most bikes in this segment have noted increased growth in August 2020, when compared with sales in the same month of the previous year. Overall vehicle sales in India have seen a significant surge in demand over the past two months following three months of constraints from March to May 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motorcycle sales in the 200-500cc segment in August 2020 increased 15.10 percent to 60,889 units, up from 52,903 units sold in August 2020. Royal Enfield had the majority share in the 200-500cc segment.

Royal Enfield Market Share 76.7%

The RE Classic 350 claimed top spot with 34,791 units sold in August 2020, up 48.47 percent over 23,433 units sold in August 2019. Royal Enfield has the Bullet 350 at No. 2 on this list; though sales suffered a de-growth in the past month to 7,257 units, down 38.62 percent from 11,824 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

There was also the RE Electra 350 (4,129 units) at No. 3 and Himalayan (530 units) at No. 12 with both these models suffering de-growth of 17.39 percent and 67.94 percent respectively. With the launch of Meteor 350 next month, RE is expected to increase its market share even further.

Bajaj, Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS

The Bajaj Pulsar 220 claimed No. 3 spot on the list in the past month. Pulsar 220 sales stood at 5,558 units, down 7.86 percent as against 6,032 units sold in August 2019. On the list were also the Bajaj Dominar 250 and Avenger 220 at No. 7 and 9 respectively.

The Dominar 250 was launched earlier this year. Sales in the past month stood at 1,317 units. Avenger 220 sales suffered a de-growth of 46.55 percent to 845 units in the past month, down from 1,581 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Bajaj Auto also had the Dominar 400 on this list with sales suffering a de-growth of 16.40 percent to 775 units last month.

At No.5 on the list was the Yamaha FZ25 with a 111.71 percent increase in sales to 1,736 units, up from 820 units sold in August 2012. KTM 250 and 390 range featured in the list – both showing an upward growth. KTM 250 sales surged 134.97 percent to 1,391 units while a total of 785 units of the KTM 390 were sold last month, recording growth of 91.93 percent.

The Husqvarna 250, launched recently in India, was a new entrant on the list. It featured on the 8th spot with 972 units sold. Lower down the order were the Suzuki Gixxer 250 (407 units), TVS Apache RR 310 (364 units) and the Mahindra Mojo (32 units), with each of these models posting positive sales.

Also Read;

Top Selling Motorcycles 150cc-200cc segment Aug 2020

Top Selling Scooters Aug 2020

Top Selling Motorcycles Aug 2020