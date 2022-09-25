Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles Jul 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Pulsar, Dominar

Motorcycles in 200-500cc range posted a 6.87 percent YoY growth in July 2022 while MoM sales dipped 7.04 percent with Royal Enfield 350 cc models taking top spots

Motorcycles in the 200-500 cc segment posted a YoY growth of 6.87 percent to 55,329 units in July 2022 from 51,774 units sold in July 2021 relating to a 3,555 unit volume growth. MoM sales on the other hand dipped 7.04 percent from 59,521 units sold in June 2022.

The list was topped by 5 models from Royal Enfield with the Classic 350 being the best-selling model, surpassing every other model on this list by a significant margin. RE Classic 350 sales increased YoY by 37.50 percent to 23,223 units in July 2022, up from 16,890 units sold in July 2021. This was a 6,333 unit volume growth. MoM sales, however, dipped 8.66 percent from 25,425 units sold in June 2022.The RE Classic 350 currently commands a 41.97 percent share. No other model on this list saw sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

200cc To 500cc Motorcycles Sales Jul 2022

At No. 2 was the RE Meteor 350cc with YoY and MoM de-growth at 7.85 percent and 6.44 percent respectively to 8,088 units in July 2022 from 8,777 units sold in July 2021 and 8,645 units sold in June 2022. It was followed by the RE Bullet 350 that posted a YoY de-growth of 8.45 percent to 6.530 units from 7,133 units sold in July 2021 while MoM sales improved by 10.81 percent from 5,893 units sold in June 2022.

It was the RE Electra that came in next with 3,853 units sold in the past month, up 30.65 percent from 2,949 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 11.69 percent over 4,363 units sold in June 2022. Himalayan sales increased YoY by 26.04 percent to 3,441 units in July 2022 but fell by 23.77 percent from 4,541 units sold in June 2022. Share percentage also fell from 7.58 percent held in June 2022 to 6.22 percent in the past month. Royal Enfield gears up for more offerings in the 350-650cc segment with the new Bullet 350, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650 along with the Himalayan 450 which could all launch over the next 1-2 years.

Honda H’ness CB350 was at No. 6 with sales of 2,827 units, up 23.72 percent over 2,285 units sold in July 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 33.35 percent from 2,120 units sold in June 2022. Sales of KTM 250 fell 15.47 percent YoY to 847 units, down from 1,002 units sold in July 2021 while MoM sales improved by 288.53 percent from 218 units sold in June 2022. It was followed by the Bajaj Pulsar 250/22F which also fell on a YoY basis by 80.45 percent to 681 units from 3,484 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales were higher by 74.17 percent from 391 units sold in June 2022.

FZ25 sales dipped 37.06 percent YoY and 22.29 percent MoM to 523 units in July 2022. KTM 390 and Dominar 400 both posted a YoY de-growth of 26.92 percent and 0.49 percent respectively to 494 units and 409 units in July 2022 while MoM sales improved from 374 units and 214 units sold in June 2022.

Dominar, Gixxer, Apache Sales Jul 2022

There were also 350 units of the Suzuki V Strom 250 sold in the past month, a 7.89 percent MoM de-growth from 380 units sold in June 2022. There were also 302 units of Dominar 250, 294 units of Apache 310 and 213 units of CB300R sold in the past month along with 127 units of the Ninja 300 and 113 units of the Avenger 220. Sales of the Avenger 220 have dipped YoY by 78.68 percent and MoM by 94.64 percent over 530 units sold in July 2021 and 2,108 units sold in June 2022.

200-500cc Motorcycle Sales list also included the Gixxer 250 of which sales were at 31 units last month along with 12 units of the Mojo while Husqvarna 250 and CB500 recorded 0 sales. Jawa/Yezdi (retail sales) had 2,971 units sold in the past month, up 16.24 percent over 2,556 units sold in July 2021 while MoM sales dipped 9.81 percent from 3,294 units sold in June 2022.