Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles June 2022 – Classic, Meteor, CB350, Avenger

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has turned out to be the segment best with 25,425 units sold in the past month

Motorcycles in the 200-500cc segment posted a YoY growth in June 2022 while MoM sales declined. As always, models from Royal Enfield dominate the sales chart by holding top five spots. Total sales in the past month stood at 59,521 units, up 30.55 percent YoY over 45,592 units sold in June 2021. This was a volume growth of 13,929 units. MoM sales on the other hand, dipped 8.32 percent from 64,924 units sold in May 2022.

Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles June 2022

Royal Enfield had 5 of its models in the top 5 spots. The Classic 350 commanded a 42.72 percent market share with 25,425 units sold in June 2022, up 46.31 percent YoY over 17,377 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales dipped 15.13 percent when compared to 29,959 units sold in May 2022. This was the only model on the list to see sales above the 10,000 unit mark. At No. 2 was RE Meteor 350. Sales dipped 1.43 percent YoY to 8,645 units, from 8,770 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales improved 5.31 percent over 8,209 units sold in May 2022.

Up next was Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with YoY sales growth of 10.83 percent to 5,893 units from 5,317 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales dipped 15.31 percent from 6,958 units sold in May 2022 leading to a 1,065 unit volume de-growth. The next generation Bullet 350cc has already been caught testing s on public roads and has been detailed in a walk around video.

At No. 4 and 5 were RE Himalayan and Electra. Sales of the Himalayan increased by 559.94 percent YoY to 4,514 units from 684 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales also improved by 37.92 percent over 3,273 units sold in May 2022. Market share improved from 5.04 percent held in May 2022 to 7.58 percent in June 2022. Royal Enfield has over 80% market share, which is likely to grow further with the launch of new Hunter 350 next month.

The 5th best-selling model in the 200-255cc range from Royal Enfield was the Electra 350 with sales of 4,363 units in June 2022. The company had sold 3,137 units in June 2021 leading to a 39.08 percent YoY growth. MoM sales were up 15.67 percent over 3,769 units sold in May 2022.

Honda H’ness CB350 at No 6 was the first non-RE motorcycle in the list. It sold 2,120 units in June 2022. This was a YoY growth of 14.41 percent from 1,853 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales were down 35.91 percent over 3,308 units sold in May 2022.

This was followed by Bajaj Avenger 220 at No. 7 with sales of 2,108 units up 321.60 percent YoY from just 500 units sold in June 2021. There was also a notable MoM increase in sales by 631.94 percent from 288 units sold in May 2022. Yamaha FZ25 was up next with a YoY growth in sales by 19.75 percent to 673 units up from 562 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales dipped 4.67 percent from 706 units sold in May 2022.

Pulsar 250, KTM 390, Apache 310

Hereafter, most motorcycles on this list saw a YoY and MoM de-growth. Bajaj Pulsar 250/220F sales dipped 88.95 percent YoY to 391 units in June 2022 from 3,540 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales however, improved 986.11 percent when compared to 36 units sold in May 2022. Suzuki V-Strom 250, a recent entrant to this list, saw sales of 380 units in June 2022. This was a MoM de-growth of 78.02 percent over 1,729 units sold in May 2022.

Sales of KTM 390 (374 units) and TVS Apache 310 (264 units) saw both YoY and MoM de-growth while sales of Dominar 250 increased 62.24 percent to 232 units in June 2022. KTM 250 (218 units), Dominar 400 (214 units) and Gixxer 250 (171 units) featured lower down the list along with Ninja 300 (130 units), CB 300R (108 units) and Husqvarna 250 (4 units). There were 0 units of the Mojo and CB500 sold last month while Yezdi/Jawa retail sales stood at 3,294 units, a YoY growth of 109.01 percent but 7.16 percent MoM de-growth.