Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles May 2022 – Classic, Himalayan, KTM, Dominar

Motorcycles in the 200-500cc range posted YoY and MoM growth with Royal Enfield 350 cc models ruling the list

The month of May 2022 ended on a promising note for motorcycles in the 200-500cc range. The past few months had seen sales of motorcycles in this segment dip in view of rising prices and higher fuel costs. However, May 2022 sales stood at 64,924 units, up 184.58 percent over 22,814 units sold in May 2021 leading to a 42,110 unit volume growth. MoM sales improved 6.83 percent over 60,776 units sold in April 2022.

Motorcycle Sales 200cc To 500cc – May 2022

Royal Enfield led the list with 4 of its models at the top of this list. It was the Classic 350 that saw the most sales in May 2022 with 29,959 units sold, up 224.27 percent growth over 9,239 units sold in May 2021. Volume growth was at 20,720 units with a 46.14 percent market share. It was however, a 8.03 percent MoM decline in sales over 32,575 units sold in April 2022.

RE Meteor 350 sales increased 143.23 percent YoY to 8,209 units, up from 3,375 units sold in May 2021. Currently commanding a 12.64 percent market share, sales on a MoM basis also increased 77.80 percent from 4,617 units sold in April 2022 when market share was at 7.60 percent.

RE Bullet (6,958 units) and Electra 350 (3,769 units) posted a YoY growth of 52.69 percent and 78.46 percent respectively. However, MoM sales dipped 7.39 percent and 3.80 percent respectively over 7,513 units and 3,918 units sold in April 2022.

Honda H’Ness CB350 was in a No. 5 spot on this list of best selling bikes in the 200-500cc range. Sales stood at 3,308 units, up 672.90 percent over 428 units sold in May 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 3.25 percent from 3,204 units sold in April 2022. This was a 104 unit volume growth with market share at 5.27 percent which dipped to 5.10 percent in May 2022.

Himalayan, V-Strom 250, Dominar

Sales growth of 606.91 percent was reported in the case of the Himalayan which stood at 463 units in May 2021 and increased to 3,273 units in May 2022. This was a 2,801 unit volume growth with a 5.04 percent market share. It was also a MoM growth for the Himalayan up 6.61 percent over 3,070 units sold in April 2022. Suzuki launched a new 250cc adventure tourer named V-Strom SX at Rs 2.12 lakh (ex-sh) in April 2022 and saw sales of 1,729 units in May 2022. The new VStrom competes with the KTM 250 Adventure and Benelli TRK 251 in this segment.

Bajaj Auto has seen increase in demand for the Dominar 400 which increased to 796 units in May 2022, up 1140.32 percent over 62 units sold in May 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 505.51 percent from 127 units sold in April 2022. FZ25 (706 units), KTM 250 (642 units) and KTM 390 (558 units) each posted YoY and MoM growth. However it was the KTM 250 that saw a 2468 percent MoM increase in sales from just 25 units sold in April 2022.

There was also Dominar 250 on this list at No. 12 with 442 units sold, up 649.15 percent over 59 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales growth was at 154.02 percent over 174 units sold in April 2022. The list also included Apache 310 (385 units), Avenger 220 (288 units), Gixxer 250 (155 units) and Ninja 300 (152 units) each of which posted a notable YoY growth.

Of these, Avenger 220 MoM sales improved 14300 percent from just 2 units sold in April 2022. There was also the Pulsar 220/250 (36 units), Mojo (34 units) and CB 300R (4 units). Above are wholesales. Retail sales of Jawa / Yezdi motorcycles stood at 3,548 units, a 445.85 percent YoY growth over 650 units sold in May 2021 while sales dipped MoM by 3.56 percent over 3,679 units sold in April 2022.