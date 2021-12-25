Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles Nov 2021 – Classic, Meteor, CB 350, Pulsar

Out of the top ten motorcycles from the 200cc-500cc category sold in November 2021, the top five belonged to Royal Enfield – Eating over 85% share

The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage continues to put a dent in automotive sales as OEMs continue to face hardships in production. The 200cc-500cc category of motorcycles witnessed another slump in sales volume in November this year after a slight progression seen in October.

A total of 50,140 motorcycles from this category were dispatched across the country last month. In comparison, 58,747 motorcycles from this category were sold in October this year which translated to an MoM decline of 14.65 percent. During November last year, 75,574 motorcycles from this category were sold which has led to a YoY decline of 33.65 percent.

Royal Enfield Continues Segment Domination

Royal Enfield continued to dominate the sales chart of this segment with Classic 350 taking the top spot with 19,601 units registered in November this year. However, sales dropped by 50.24 percent YoY and a marginal MoM drop of 0.64 percent was recorded. It was followed by Bullet 350 with a monthly volume of 8,733 units which led to MoM growth of 50 percent and YoY growth of 34 percent.

The brand’s sole cruiser offering Meteor 350 occupied the third spot after registering a volume of 6,775 units last month. This resulted in an MoM drop of 13.71 percent and a YoY decline of 3.64 percent. The fourth sport was taken by Royal Enfield Electra 350 which is essentially the electric start variant of Bullet 350.

The bike accumulated a sales volume of 4,275 units in November this year which led to YoY growth of 22 percent and an MoM growth of 89.54 percent. The fifth spot was again occupied by a Royal Enfield model, this time Himalayan with a monthly volume of 3,310 units. The adventure tourer witnessed YoY growth of 113.55 percent and an MoM decline of 11.21 percent.

Honda, Bajaj, KTM also feature in top 10

Honda broke into the list with CB350 in the sixth spot with 2,322 units of the retro roadster dispatched across the country last month. Therefore, it recorded YoY and MoM degrowth of 43 percent and 67.53 percent. Dominar 250 registered a volume of 1,440 units which led to YoY growth of 72.46 percent. Bajaj was able to sell only 1 unit of the quarter-litre tourer in October this year.

Dominar 250 was followed by its Austrian cousins- the 250 series of KTM which comprises Duke 250 and Adventure 250. A combined volume of 735 units was dispatched by KTM across the country last month which led to MoM and YoY decline of 36.75 percent and 53.77 percent.

The latest entrant in this space is the brand new Pulsar 250 which is a spiritual successor to the outgoing Pulsar 220F. Only 644 units of quarter-litre Pulsar were sold in India last month which resulted in 89 percent and 91 percent drops in MoM and YoY figures. The tenth spot was taken by Bajaj Avenger 220 with 608 units of the cruiser dispatched across the country last month.