2020 BMW G 310 GS First Owner Takes Delivery In Mumbai

The new BMW G 310 R is now priced at Rs.2.45 lakhs and BMW G 310 GS gets a price tag of Rs.2.85 lakhs

Earlier this month, BMW Motorrad launched the much awaited BS6 versions of their made in India, made for the world motorcycles – the G310 twins. The two motorcycles, G310R and G310GS get several cosmetic and feature updates, new colour schemes and mechanical changes with engines updated to meet the new BS 6 emission standards.

Though these were launched couple of days back, deliveries had not started. Now, Mumbai based Karsan Thakur has taken delivery of the updated G 310 GS and become one of the first owner of the motorcycle in the country.

Prices are cheaper than BS4 counterparts

BMW BS6 G 310 R and G 310 GS bikes in India are priced at Rs.2.45 lakhs and Rs.2.85 lakhs, ex-sh. This makes them cheaper than their BS4 counterparts which were at Rs.2.99 lakhs and Rs.3.49 lakhs respectively. This competitive pricing also makes the two BMW bikes cheaper than its rivals KTM Duke 390, KTM 390 ADV in India. Production is being undertaken in partnership with TVS, at the TVS Motor Company plant in Hosur.

The two BMW bikes are also offered with EMIs starting at Rs.4,500 and Rs.5,500 respectively while the bikes also come in with three years warranty with unlimited kilometers. Customers are also offered the option of extended 4th and 5th year warranty at added cost of Rs.16,250 while the first 500 customers can avail this service at a special price of Rs.5,499.

Features and Colour Options

Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS receive some cosmetic updates. Though they both sport the same silhouette as seen on their earlier counterparts, they now receive revised LED head and tail lamps, LED DRLs and LED turn indicators. It also gets Ride-By-Wire technologies. New side panels and body graphics are also a part of this update along with new colour schemes.

The BMW G310 R gets colour options of Cosmic Black, Polar White and ‘Style Sport’ in Limestone Metallic which is at an added cost of INR 10,000. The BMW G 310 GS colour options include Polar White, ‘40 years of GS’ Edition in Cosmic Black and ‘Style Rallye’ in Kyanite blue Metallic at an additional INR 6,000 on ex-showroom price for the ‘Style Rallye’ and ‘40 years of GS’ Edition.

Features include a fully digital LCD instrument panel with easy read outs for speed, tachometer, odometer, trip meter and gear position. It also offers information on time, fuel capacity etc. Both the bikes receive Ride-by-Wire technology offering smoother throttle response while the BMW G 310 GS also gets dynamic traction control system and automatic stability control. Ergonomics get accentuated via clutch lever and hand brake lever which are now adjustable in four stages.

Specs

The BS6 compliant 313cc, water cooled, single cylinder, four stroke engine that powers both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS offers output of 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox with slipper clutch as standard.

This engine allows for acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 17.7 seconds and a top speed of 143 km/h. Suspension is via 41mm USD forks with monoshock while braking is via 300mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes with switchable dual channel ABS offered as standard.