2020 BMW X5 M Competition India Launch Price Rs 1.95 Crore

All-new BMW X5 M Competition CBU unit launched in India

All-new BMW X5 M Competition has now been launched as a completely built-up unit (CBU). BMW X5 M Competition combines power is a SAV with the BMW X range’s prowess. Ex-sh price of is Rs 1,94,90,000. Metallic colours available include Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Marina Bay Blue, Donnington Grey, Manhattan Green and Tornado Red.

Optional Individual colours include Tanzanite Blue and Ametrine. Standard upholstery is in Black Extended Merino Leather interior. Full Merino Leather interiors in a choice of Silverstone, Sakhir Orange/Black, Adelaide Grey, Taruma Brown, Black or Ivory White/Night Blue with colour matched Alcantara headliner is offered as an option.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW M is driven by a single-minded passion for creating authentic motorsport functionality with everyday usability. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition inherits this DNA and heralds a new dimension in Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment.”

BMW X5 M Competition features and power

BMW X5 M Competition design and exterior features include the immediately recognizable large front bumper air intake openings, which feed additional air to the coolers. Roof and lower tailgate spoiler enhances aerodynamics. ‘M’ light-21-inch alloy wheels are placed in the front, and 22-inch at the rear with star-spoke style 809 ‘M’ Bi-color. BMW Laserlight option offers selective beam and no dazzling high beam function for a 500 metre range.

Interior cockpit design is complemented by displays and controls in M treatment format. This includes M controls, red accents on steering wheel’s M buttons. Integrated head rests have electric adjustments, head restraint height, thigh support, backrest and angle plus pneumatic lumbar support. Hands-free Comfort Access eases luggage loading and unloading.

Features include a 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, and voice control feature, and BMW Gesture Control as an option. BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation system and Virtual Assistant are standard features.

The V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo tech with racetrack-proven cooling system returns max output of 460 kW/600 hp at 6,000 rpm, and peak torque of 750 Nm between 1,800 – 5,600 rpm. 0-100 km/h can be reached in 3.8 seconds, and top speed is pegged at 250 km/h (electronically limited).

8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission is in use with three-stage Drivelogic shifting system. Steering wheel fitment includes paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function as standard. M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential are tasked with off-road ability.

BMW Excellence Club

Online bookings before 31 December 2020 are being given an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collab with Isprava luxury villas. One can access a 360 degree view of vehicle exterior, interior, features and personalization options online. Product queries, service packages and finance options can be discussed online with a dealer rep.

All-new BMW X5 M Competition customers gain membership to BMW Excellence Club, a member’s only collective for curated luxury experiences. This includes Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.