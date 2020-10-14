2020 Honda Amaze Special Edition Launch Price Rs 7 L – New Features

Honda Amaze Special Edition, based on the S grade in MT and CVT version will see new features and attractive pricing

Honda Cars India Limited gears up for the festive season with a host of discounts being offered through the month of October. These offers, under ‘The Great Honda Fest’ scheme, are across the company portfolio and range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2.50 lakhs.

Eager to draw in more buyers to company showrooms during the auspicious festive season, the company has also introduced a special edition of the Honda Amaze family sedan. The regular Amaze is being offered with Rs 12,000 worth extended warranty for free and up to Rs 15,000 in exchange benefits along with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the petrol versions and Rs 10,000 on the diesel versions. This offer is not on the Special Edition.

Honda Amaze Special Edition

Honda Amaze Special Edition is based on the S grade of the MT and CVT versions of petrol and diesel variants. It may be noted that the Amaze S grade is the best selling variant and along with these new features and special pricing, its appeal to buyers could be further enhanced.

Feature updates on the Special Edition Honda Amaze includes new body graphics and ‘Special Edition’ logo while interiors also receive some updates in terms of new seat covers and an ergonomically positioned sliding armrest. The Amaze Special Edition has also been undated with Digipad 2.0, 17.7 inch touchscreen advanced display audio system.

The Special Edition sees no change in mechanics and continues to be powered by the same petrol and diesel lineup as seen on the regular model. It gets its power via a BS6 compliant 1.5 liter iDTEC diesel engine capable of 99 hp power and 200 Nm torque in manual guise while with CVT gearbox power and torque stands at 79 hp and 160 Nm respectively. Honda Amaze 1.2 liter i-VTEC petrol engine makes 89 hp power and 110 Nm torque claiming fuel efficiency of 18.6 km/l and 18.3 km/l when mated to manual and CVT respectively.

Prices

Where its special pricing for the festive season is concerned, the Honda Amaze Special Edition petrol manual is priced at Rs.7 lakhs. Special Edition Amaze petrol CVT variant is at Rs.7.90 lakhs while the diesel manual variant is priced at Rs.8.30 lakhs. The top of the line Honda Amaze Special Edition price is at Rs.9.10 lakhs – ex-showroom Delhi.

Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted to offer the Special Edition of Amaze ahead of festive season. The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the Special Edition based on S Grade, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price. We are confident that this Special Edition will be well received by our customers for the enhanced value it offers.”