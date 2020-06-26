2020 Honda CB400X adventure tourer motorcycle unveiled in Japan

The 2020MY Honda CB400X is powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled DOHC twin-cylinder engine making 45bhp and 38Nm of torque

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda has unveiled the 2020MY avatar of its popular adventure tourer (or dual-sport motorcycle), CB400X in its home market. With no major mechanical upgrades, the 2020MY Honda CB400X continues to be a compelling product in the entry-level middleweight category. Once launched, it will be available in only two shades: Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White.

Compared to its 2019MY version, the new Honda CB400X sports some interesting cosmetic enhancements such as red accents, subtle camouflage patterns and a blacked-out theme. Features such as full-LED headlamps, high-rise windshield (adjustable by two steps), 7-spoke wheels, suspension components, digital instrument console, etc., remain the same. In other words, the update is rather minor.

Other prominent highlights include dual-outlet exhaust, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS and 5-step adjustable front brake lever. The adventure tourer has a ground clearance of 150mm (unloaded) while seat height is set at 800mm.

As mentioned before, there are no changes in the mechanical side of things. The 2020MY Honda CB400X employs the familiar 399cc liquid-cooled DOHC twin-cylinder engine as its predecessor, with the brand’s ‘PGM-Fi’ technology. Output figures are rated as 45bhp @ 9,000rpm and 38Nm @ 7,500rpm. The power plant is mated to a 6-speed transmission tuned to suit its mild-off-roading characteristics.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has no plans at the moment to bring the 2020MY CB400X to our market. However, the company has already shared news regarding four 500cc twin-cylinder Honda products for the Indian market: CMX500 Rebel cruiser (first one on the pipeline), CB500F naked-sports, CB500R faired-sports and CB500X dual-sport. In certain markets, the latter is an alternative to the Honda CB400X.

In 2020MY format, the global-spec Honda CB500X employs a 471cc twin-cylinder motor good for almost 47bhp @ 8,600rpm and 43Nm @ 6,500rpm. At a seat height and ground clearance of 830mm and 165mm, respectively, the CB500X is considerably taller than the CB400X.

The Indian market is witnessing a growing interest in single-cylinder dual-sport motorcycles. Current choices include the Hero Xpulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure (easily the benchmark in its class). Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad India is working on the BS6-compliant G 310 GS. Rumours suggest that the German motorcycle brand’s BS6 G 310 range will debut at a substantial price cut to make them more competitive. The power plant is already familiar from the loaded TVS Apache RR310 BS6.

Source