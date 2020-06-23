2020 Honda City production starts in India – First unit rolls out of plant

New generation Honda City sedan will be launched in India next month

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has started production of its 5th-gen City sedan in India. Manufacturing is underway at the company’s Greater Noida plant in Uttar-Pradesh. The first unit of the new City has rolled out of the company plant.

Manufacturing operations resumed in from mid-June as per government regulations and HCIL’s safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention. 5th-gen Honda City launch is scheduled for July 2020. With only a few weeks to launch, the company made available car details and specs earlier in the month.

2020 Honda City is positioned as the longest and widest sedan in its segment. Engine options include the newly introduced 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine with VTC in petrol, and 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine. Both engines are BS6 emission compliant and optimised for a power-packed performance, and fuel-efficiency. New Honda City features Alexa remote capability, and next-gen Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit.

The 1.5L i-VTEC (Petrol) engine has been thoroughly updated. Compared to the older 1.5 L iVTEC unit, which was SOHC, the new one is a DOHC unit with VTC. Engine internals have also been changed. This has resulted in the new motor being more powerful and refined. It delivers max power of 89 kW [121 PS] @ 6600 rpm and max torque of 145 Nm@ 4300 rpm. Fuel efficiency for MT is listed at 17.8 kmpl, and for CVT at 18.4 kmpl.

Honda City 1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel) 6MT delivers max power of 73 kW [100 PS] @ 3600 rpm and max torque of 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm. Fuel efficiency is pegged at 24.1 kmpl. Diesel City will not be offered with an automatic transmission option. In addition, the new City gets silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF), this enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40 percent, when compared to conventional DPF.

The newly designed platform is built on a light weight, high rigidity and collision safety structure that focuses on safety, equivalent to ASEAN N-CAP 5 star rating. Light fixtures include full LED headlamps, and Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamp. The sedan is fitted with a 17.7 cm HD full colour TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA) among other safety and convenience features. It also gets sunroof.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We are delighted to begin the Production of All New 5th Generation Honda City which will be launched next month. The aspirational sedan comes with a rich legacy of over 22 years across four generations and has been synonymous with Honda brand in India. The excitement and anticipation around the 5th Generation City in the pre-launch phase has been extremely encouraging despite the currently prevailing market challenges. The All New City is an engineering marvel on all aspects of design, technology and features and will strongly appeal to our modern age customers.”