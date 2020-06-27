2020 Honda City teaser video – Control car functions via Alexa

One of the best-selling executive sedans in the country, Honda City will be launched in its next-gen avatar in the coming weeks

Earlier, the launch event was planned in March, but due to nation-wide lockdown, the launch event had to be postponed indefinitely. It may be recalled that all-new City is already available for sale in Thailand. Indian-spec 2020 City will be largely the same as Thai-spec model, especially in terms of exterior design and styling.

New-gen Honda City will be offered in three trims, although the exact names have not been revealed yet. Some new features that are expected to be introduced include 4-airbags, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Alexa. Interiors have also been upgraded and they look entirely new.

As seen on the Thai-spec model, new City’s exteriors have undergone a major revamp. The new design appears to be inspired by other Honda cars such as Accord and Civic. Key changes include sportier styling, full-LED headlamps, larger radiator grille, flatter roof, and sculpted bumpers. India-spec new City is expected to get 16-inch alloy wheels, as has been noticed in all test mules spotted in recent times. Watch the teaser video below.

Interiors of next-gen City come with a dual-tone colour scheme. Key features include digital instrument cluster, vertically positioned air vents, rotary control dials, adjustable headrests, and steering mounted controls. Chrome accents can be seen on various components such as air vents steering wheel, door and gear housing. As connected car tech is in demand, Honda is likely to introduce eSIM powered internet connected smart features in new City.

Powering new City will be new BS6 petrol 1.5 liter and 1.5 liter diesel engine options. The petrol motor delivers 121 PS and 145 Nm while the diesel motor delivers 100 PS and 200 Nm. Transmission option with petrol City include manual as well as 7 step CVT. Diesel engine is only offered with 6 speed MT.

The diesel-powered Honda City BS6 has an ARAI-claimed fuel economy figure of 24.1km/l. This drops down to 17.8km/l and 18.4km/l in the manual- and CVT-petrol variants, respectively. Yes, the automatic variant is apparently more fuel-efficient.

New Honda City is expected to go on sale at a starting price of Rs 10-11 lakh, ex-sh. It will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.