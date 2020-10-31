2020 Honda CRV Facelift India Launch Price Rs 1.23 L More Than Current CRV

Until now, Honda CR-V was available in a single trim and a single powertrain-transmission combination

Just ahead of the festive season, Honda Cars India has launched a Special Edition variant of its flagship SUV CR-V. The special edition is nothing but the facelifted variant of the existing CRV, which was launched in Japan and European countries some time back.

Facelifted Honda CRV is priced at Rs 29.5 lakh (ex-showroom); which is Rs 1.23 lakh higher than the regular model available in the market. Prices are ex-showroom. This is a limited edition model and only about 45 units are available reportedly.

Updated Design

Facelifted CRV comes with a number of cosmetic updates. This includes a revised front grille with glossy black slat minus chrome, updated design of LED headlight cluster, horizontal LED DRLs, reworked front and rear bumper. The front bumper is beefier and more aggressive thanks to extra black cladding.

On the sides, it gets freshly designed 18-inch dark grey and machined-finish alloy wheels and ORVMs with chrome inserts. Other than this, the side profile is very much similar to the pre-facelift model. The rear profile gets an updated pair of LED tail lamps with similar black treatment as in the headlights. The rear windshield gets a dark-tinned glass and a chrome treatment beneath the glass.

Feature Updates

There are a few updates inside the cabin as well. It is offered with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, colour TFT digital instrument cluster, remote engine start, Honda satellite-linked navigation and electric parking brake.

The limited edition model also offers extra goodies such as a powered front passenger seat, hands-free tailgate, auto fold wing mirrors and front parking sensors. It will also come with additional cosmetic accessories such as illuminated door sills and running boards.

Powertrain & Transmission

However, unlike the global-spec model, the special edition continues to be powered by the current 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which churns out 153 bhp and 189 nm of peak torque. This unit is offered with a CVT gearbox as standard. Prior to the BS6 transition, Honda offered the CR-V with a diesel engine option which came with an optional all-wheel drive setup as well. Sadly that engine was discontinued earlier this year due to stricter emission norms.

It comes with a 3 years / unlimited kms standard warranty. Extended warranty for 4th and 5th year is on offer for unlimited kilometers. Service interval is 1 year / 10k kms. 5 colours on offer are – Golden Brown Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Radiant Red, Lunar Silver Metallic.

Until now, Honda CR-V is sold in solitary trim and is offered at a price of Rs 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda has had a rather quiet year with only one big launch in the form of the fifth generation Honda City apart from mid-life facelifts for WR-V and Jazz.