Honda Activa 125 based Grazia BS6 launch price Rs 11k more than BS4

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 is equipped with the same PGM-FI equipped engine as the Activa 125

The updated Honda Grazia premium scooter has been launched in BS6 avatar. In addition to the obvious engine updates, the automatic scooter also packs in a few styling tweaks and feature addition.

The 2020 Honda Grazia BS6 is available in two variants – Standard and Deluxe. The base variant is priced at INR 73,336 which is around INR 11,000 more expensive compared to the BS4 version. Honda has not revealed the prices of Deluxe variant but we estimated it to be dearer by around INR 4,000 – 5,000. HMSI has announced that dispatches of the updated scooter will commence next week.

The new Honda Grazia shares its 125 cc air-cooled, fuel injected motor and CVT with the popular Activa 125. Performance figures of the BS6-compliant engine have not been revealed yet but on board the Activa 125, the motor delivers 8.3 hp and 10.3 Nm of torque. We expect the Grazia’s figures to be pretty close if not identical.

The styling tweaks are subtle but are aimed at making the scooter sportier. The surface area of black plastic element on the apron has been reduced significantly and the revised steering cowl now features twin LED DRLs. The scooter also features a redesigned silencer canister with silver heat shield.

In terms of features, the 2020 Honda Grazia BS6 is equipped with LED headlamp, silent starter, idle start/stop system, side stand cut-off, external fuel filler cap and two-part fully digital instrument cluster. The console features an easy-to-read speedometer readout along with digital tachometer. The lower section with amber backlight offers fuel gauge, instantaneous fuel economy and average fuel economy.

To recap, the Honda Grazia is suspended by means of telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock which is adjustable for pre-load. The top-end variant boasts alloy wheels and front disc brake while the base variant employs steel rims and drum brakes.

Honda says that it has increased the scooter’s ground clearance by 16 mm. The boffins have also managed to clear up more storage volume under the seat. The apron storage box has also grown in size.

2020 Honda Grazia 125 is positioned as a sportier alternative to the Activa 125. It rivals the likes of Aprilia SR 125 and the Vespa range. It remains to be seen how the prospective customers will respond to the price hike which seems to be steep despite the additional equipment. The scooter is offered with a standard 3-year warranty which can be optionally extended by another 3 years.