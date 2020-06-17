2020 Honda Grazia BS6 gets split digital instrument console – Teaser video

Honda Motorcycle India has teased the new 2020MY BS6 version of its premium scooter model, Grazia

Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially teased its upcoming scooter model for the 2020 model year, Grazia BS6. The 2020MY Honda Grazia BS6, which sits above the popular Activa 6G in the Japanese motorcycle brand’s Indian portfolio, comes with several improvements over its discontinued BS4 counterpart. Ex-showroom prices of the Honda Grazia BS4 started at just over Rs 61,000.

Considering the re-engineering required to make an existing engine complaint to higher emission norms, the Honda Grazia BS6 could be considerably expensive. For instance, the BS6-compliant Honda Activa 6G was launched at almost Rs 64,000 ex-showroom — a substantial hike of Rs 7,500. On the other hand, the BS6 Honda Activa 125 was introduced back in September 2019 at roughly Rs 67,500 (Rs 6,800 more than its BS4 version) and became the first two-wheeler in India to comply with BS6 emission norms.

In BS4 format, the Honda Activa 125 and Grazia shared the same 124.8cc air-cooled carburetted single-cylinder engine making 8.52bhp @ 6,500rpm and 10.54Nm @ 5,000rpm. The same trend would be followed in the BS6 era. In other words, the new Honda Grazia BS6 would borrow the Activa 125 BS6’s 124cc air-cooled fuel-injected single-cylinder churning out a lesser output of 8.18bhp @ 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm @ 5,000rpm. In real-world riding conditions, this drop in output would not make any major difference.

From the teaser video, one can understand that the 2020MY Honda Grazia packs significant upgrades in terms of cosmetics and features. Highlights include a revised full-LED headlamp and DRL setup, disc brakes (with CBS or Combi-Braking System), split digital instrument console (showcasing a side-stand indicator, range, time, etc.), a new shade of gold and some extra cosmetic enhancements. Dubbed ‘A Quiet Revolution’, the video does not tell any details of its launch timeline except that the scooter is “coming soon”.

Honda Motorcycle India would be adding its new ‘Silent Start Technology’ (auto start/stop) or ACG starter in the Grazia BS6. This system is becoming standard across Honda’s scooter line-up. HET (Honda Eco Technology) and Enhanced Start Tumble are two internal highlights.

The Honda Grazia is relatively less popular than the bestseller Activa. In the Indian automotive market, there is an overwhelming choice of petrol-CVT scooters but lately, demand for e-scooters has increased thanks to a few new names introduced earlier this year. In fact, an electric scooter makes more sense than a regular petrol example in multiple cases — understand in detail.