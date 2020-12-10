2020 Honda Jazz Safety Rating 5 Star – Euro NCAP

New gen Honda Jazz which is on sale in Europe, has been crash tested – It is not same as the one sold in India

A popular premium hatchback, Honda Jazz has received 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests. With this, Jazz has entered the league of safest cars in Europe, as determined by Euro NCAP.

The independent private agency has tested various other cars in Europe in 2020. The ones that have received 5-star safety rating this year include Volkswagen ID.3, SEAT Leon, Toyota Yaris, Mazda MX-30, Land Rover Defender, Isuzu D-Max, Kia Sorento and Audi A3. The standard variants of all of these cars have received 5-star safety rating.

Honda Jazz Euro NCAP crash test results

In adult occupant safety, Honda Jazz received 33.1 points out of a total of 38 points. This is 87% in percentage terms. In frontal impact results, most safety parameters were rated in the range of good to marginal.

Only driver chest came up with ‘weak’ rating. In lateral impact results, most parameters were rated either adequate or good. In a rear collision, both front and rear seats provided good safety.

The frontal collision test further revealed that Jazz does not pose any threat to occupants of the colliding vehicle. This is due to the car’s benign front structure and modest weight. In the offset frontal test, the passenger compartment was found to be stable. In child occupant safety, Jazz received 22.4 points out of 24. All parameters for frontal and lateral collision were rated either good or adequate.

In terms of pedestrian safety, Honda Jazz received 28.3 points out of 36. Parts of the bonnet were rated good or adequate in terms of the level of protection to the pedestrian’s head in case of collision.

The bumper was also rated good or adequate in terms of protection to the pedestrian’s legs. The pelvis area was largely rated to be safe. However, collision with windscreen pillars was found to be too damaging and was rated poor.

Safety equipment offered with standard Honda Jazz (Europe)

For this test, Euro NCAP used the 1.5 Hybrid ‘Elegance’, LHD variant. For frontal crash protection, safety equipment on-board the car includes driver and passenger air bag, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, and driver knee airbag. For lateral crash protection, the car has side head airbag and side chest airbag for front and rear passengers and centre airbag for driver and passenger.

For child protection, the car has Isofix seat mounts and airbag cut-off switch for front passenger. Safety assist features include seat belt reminder for all users. Other systems installed in the car include AEB vulnerable road users, car to car AEB with turn across path, speed assistance and lane assist system.