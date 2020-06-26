2020 Honda Livo BS6 commuter to launch soon – Teased officially

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 is powered by a 109.51cc engine making 8.7bhp and 9.30Nm while mated to a 4-speed gearbox

As restrictions eased post the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is working promptly to achieve compliance with BS6 emission norms across its entire product portfolio. The Honda Livo commuter motorcycle would be the next product from the brand to become BS6-compliant and was teased officially. In the line-up, the Livo sits between Honda Motorcycle India’s CD 110 Dream and Shine models.

With BS6 upgrade and other features to stay relevant in the competition, the new Honda Livo is expected to be priced around Rs 64,000. This makes it costlier by roughly Rs 6,000 compared to its BS4 counterpart. For reference, the BS6 CD 110 Dream and Shine are priced at Rs 62,729 and Rs 67,857, respectively. Prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

In terms of design, there are limited changes. For the 2020 model year, the Honda Livo BS6 gets an updated semi-digital instrument cluster which packs much more information than before. The speedometer continues to be an analogue unit but other readings such as fuel level, odometer, time, etc., are displayed on a digital screen. Its headlamp is expected to be the same as earlier and would most likely remain a halogen unit.

The 2020 Honda Livo borrows its fuel-injected engine from the CD 110 Dream, which has already become BS6-compliant. The 109.51cc HET air-cooled single-cylinder unit generates 8.7bhp @ 7500rpm and 9.30Nm @ 5500rpm while mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Honda Motorcycle India claims that the power plant is designed for superior performance (for the segment) and comes with a host of innovations.

For instance, it features Honda’s eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology that maximizes performance without compromising on fuel efficiency. Another welcome feature is the silent-start system that comprises an ACG starter motor. This ensures silent and jolt-free starts by avoiding the typical gear-meshing noise. Using a pioneering piston-cooling jet, ‘friction reduction technology’ helps improve engine output and life by maintaining optimal operating temperature.

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 is equipped with a DC headlamp, aimed to provide steady illumination. DC headlamps ensure flicker-free illumination irrespective of the speed of the vehicle or riding conditions. Another addition is the new starter button that has an engine-kill switch alongside.

Earlier this month, the company launched the revamped Honda Grazia BS6 scooter at a starting price of Rs 73,336 ex-showroom. In addition to attaining BS6-compliance, the premium scooter (in the affordable two-wheeler category) was launched with significant styling upgrades and added features. Its 124cc FI engine is the same unit powering the Honda Activa 125. Output figures stand at 8.18bhp and 10.3Nm of torque.