2021 Honda NX 125cc Scooter Debuts – Gets LED Lights, Digital Speedo

The Honda NX125 gets dual LED headlamps, front disc and alloy wheels

The Honda NX125 automatic scooter has been launched in China to cater to the entry level two wheeler market. The urban runabout now looks much sharper and sportier than most of its contemporaries. More international markets are set to receive the updated scooter but we don’t expect it to make it to our shores.

2021 Honda NX125

The new NX125 wears a properly urban bodywork with multi-layered front apron with sharp edges, angular peeled-up LED headlamps, generously proportioned seat and a heavily contoured engine cover. The dual-tone color theme goes very well with the overall styling. The NX125’s updated styling reminds us of the Honda Grazia in more ways than one but the Indian-spec scooter feels watered down in comparison.

The 2021 Honda NX125 comes with decent under seat storage space in addition to a pair of cubby holes on the front apron. As far as equipment list is concerned, the facelifted scooter offers a fully digital instrument console, USB charger, LED headlamps and so on.

Powertrain and specifications

Powering the China-spec 2021 Honda NX125 is an air-cooled fuel-injected engine which is not very different from the one employed by the India-spec Grazia. The 125 cc motor is rated at 8.7 hp and 9.7 Nm of torque. Of course, the transmission is a CVT.

The NX125 is equipped with telescopic front forks, rear monoshock and sits on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels. Braking system is composed of a front disc and a rear drum unit, both governed by cost-effective combi-braking system.

Despite its imposing looks, the automatic scooter weights a reasonably light 106 kg. The fuel tank has a capacity of 6 liters. The scooter is priced at 9,580 yuan (around INR 1.07 lakh).

Automatic scooter segment in India

Not long ago, the 125 cc automatic scooter segment in India was considered to be premium but the BS6 emission regulations have transformed it into a mass market segment. This space in India is currently populated by Honda’s Grazia and Activa 125, TVS Ntorq, Aprilia Storm 125, Suzuki Access 125, the Vespa range and the Yamaha scooter range which includes RayZR and Fascino.

It is not just the 125 cc scooters that are witnessing increased demand. The country is also starting to embrace fully electric scooters as evident from strong starts of several brands. From established OEMs like Bajaj and TVS to startups like Ather, Ampere and BGauss, things are moving pretty fast in this space.

With increased importance for private mode of transport in the current times, we expect automatic scooters to widen their market share in our country.