2020 Honda WR-V facelift reaches dealer – Bookings open at Rs 21,000

Honda Car India has already teased the 2020MY WR-V BS6 crossover but COVID-19 crisis delayed its launch

Honda Car India plans to launch the BS6-compliant WR-V crossover in about a weeks’ time. It will be available in both BS6 petrol and diesel formats unlike earlier pieces of information stating that Honda Car India would be opting a petrol-only portfolio for a brief period. The company has revealed the car in full but the ongoing COVID-19 crisis came in the way of plans and delayed its debut.

Alongside the improved WR-V, the Japanese automaker is also readying to launch its City sedan and Jazz hatchback. Either product was spotted in test mule and undisguised formats across India on multiple occasions. As India entered ‘Lockdown 4.0’, automotive facilities in green and orange zones were allowed to operate in controlled conditions. In other words, production and sales were resumed though numbers still remain on the lower side.

Meanwhile, certain dealerships have started receiving BS6 WR-V units ahead of launch. Bookings were already opened for a token amount of Rs 21,000 and can be made via the company’s ‘Honda From Home’ online sales platform or local dealerships. As per dealerships, the refreshed WR-V comes in two trims: SV and VX with highest on-road prices hitting roughly Rs 13.5 lakh. Ex-showroom prices should start at just over Rs 8 lakh for the entry-level petrol variant.

Being a minor facelift, the 2020MY Honda WR-V BS6 remains quite similar to its BS4 counterpart. Changes include new LED projector headlamps (with LED DRLs), revised taillamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and a few chrome highlights. On the inside, upholstery seems to be the only main difference. It continues to have a reasonably sized touchscreen infotainment system (supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), climate control, sunroof, push-button start (keyless entry), etc. In terms of safety, the crossover gets dual airbags, ABS + EBD, rear parking sensors + camera and cruise control. Colour choices are the same as before.

As mentioned before, the new Honda WR-V will be available in two BS6 manual formats: 1.2-litre NA 5-speed petrol and 1.5-litre 6-speed diesel. The former is good for 88bhp and 110Nm (considerably underpowered) while the latter churns out 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. There is no option for an automatic transmission — a big drawback for its segment.

Once launched, it will primarily lock horns with popular subcompact crossovers such as the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and Ford EcoSport. Kia Motors, Renault and Nissan will be joining the party soon with the Sonet, Kiger and Magnite, respectively.

