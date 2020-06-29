2020 Honda WR-V Launch Date Revealed In New Teaser Video

Based on the Honda Jazz platform, the WR-V is pitted against the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, etc

Honda will launch the 2020 WR-V on 2nd July. This has been confirmed in the latest teaser video. Bookings of the cross-over have already begun at Honda Dealerships against a booking amount of INR 21K. It is to be noted that this will be the first update that the model will be receiving since its launch in 2017.

The highlight of the launch will be the upgraded engine line-up, which now will be BS-6 emission norms compliant. Apart from the much-required engine update, Honda has also decided to provide some cosmetic changes to the model. While the design changes aren’t enough to categorize the model as a facelift, they are still visible if one looks out for them with some focus.

Up-front, the WR-V gets a new grille with horizontal slats. The design makes the car look a little more aggressive and bolder than the model which was already on sale. The headlamp assembly has also been upgraded as now it gets LED projector units along with integrated LED DRLs.

On the side, there isn’t much of an update so it would be difficult to distinguish the 2017 and 2020 models. However, the rear end again gets some cosmetic enhancements with a new tail-lamp unit. The updated units get a C-shaped design and have new LED elements.

Interiors don’t get much of a change. As per the leaked spyshots, the cabin will remain identical to the 2017 version. The top of the line trim will be getting features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, auto HVAC, push-button start-stop, ABD with EBD, cruise control, electric sunroof etc.

Powertrain options will now consist of two BS 6 emission norms compliant choices. A 1.2 litre petrol motor which dishes out 90 PS & 100Nm of max torque, will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The other option will be a 1.5 litre diesel unit dishing out 100 PS & 200Nm of peak torque which will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. Like before, both the options will be front-wheel drive models.

Pricing of the WR-V is expected to go up by around 15K for the petrol models and by around 50K for the diesel variants. Current pricing of the WR-V starts at INR 8.08 lakhs and goes upto INR 9.95 lakhs for the top-end diesel trim (ex-showroom Delhi prices). Major competitors to the WR-V include compact SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon. It will face increased competition from the upcoming Kia Sonet and Renault HBC.