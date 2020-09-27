2020 Hyundai Creta Base E Variant Modified Into Top Variant

The Hyundai Creta owner has carried out this modification via aftermarket accessories

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular compact SUVs ever since it was launched in 2015. Earlier, the car received a generation update which has received applause from all quarters.

It is also currently the most sold SUV in the Indian market thanks to its value for money proposition, impressive performance and loads of features on offer. Despite its look leaving many people polarised, the new Creta has managed to win the hearts of the audience with attractive offerings.

While the base variant of Creta has a lot to offer itself, it is still no match for the features and premiums the top-spec trims offer. However, the top-spec trim may go out of budget for many consumers hence many have converted their base variant (price Rs 9.9 lakhs ex-sh) into the top-end variant (Rs 17 lakhs, ex-sh) by customizing it with all the additional tech and components on offer at the top.

Exterior Design

The above video uploaded by Car Stylein on YouTube shows a similar example where a customer has his base E variant Creta being modified to top-end SX(O) variant. There are several both inside and outside the cabin. For starters, the matte black grille has been replaced with chrome embellished cascading grille. The empathy fog lamp housings have been fitted with OEM fog light units.

The modifier has added roof rails, door mouldings and door visors. At the side, it also gets additional door cladding and the stock steel rim wheels have been done away with and have been replaced by 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which are wrapped around by Yokohama tyres, the same which is offered in the SX(O) variant. The same set of alloy wheels can be bought at Rs 50,000 as an optional package from Hyundai dealerships.

Interior, Features Updates

Inside the cabin, it ditches the dual-tone colour scheme and adopts an all-black treatment with red inserts just like the turbo petrol variant gets. The flat-bottom steering wheel is wrapped in leather which also gets audio controls mounted on it. Most importantly it gets a 10-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment system. It also receives an upgraded security system called ‘Trak n Tell’ which has cost the customer around Rs 8,500.

Outside, the pillars have also been trimmed with black inserts which lend to the dark theme inside the cabin. All the accessories added are genuine Hyundai accessories. However, no mechanical changes have been rendered to the model. The Noida-based customisation shop has done a very good job indeed and it does look like a top-spec trim.

Powertrain, Transmission options

2020 Hyundai Creta is offered with three engine options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Gearbox options available are 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter, and 7 speed DCT. Creta is offered at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 17.20 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).