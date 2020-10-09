Hyundai Creta Sales Cross 5.2 Lakh – 1 New Creta Sold Every 5 Minutes in India

Since May 2020, Hyundai Creta is the best selling SUV in the country – Beating the likes of Kia Seltos

Hyundai India today announced that their new Creta SUV has amassed over 1.15 lakh bookings, since it was launched in March this year. Despite of the pandemic and nationwide lockdown, Creta sales have been increasing. Last month, Creta posted its highest ever monthly sales of over 12,300 units.

No 1 SUV of India

This was not only highest sales by new gen Creta, but also for old gen Creta, which was first launched in 2015. Ever since, the Creta nameplate has been a huge hit in India. Total sales of Creta in India has crossed 5.2 lakh units – This means, a new Creta has been sold every 5 minutes in India in the last 5 years.

Creta was already a successful car in India. And to make it even better, shows the commendable job done by Hyundai. Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “It is indeed a moment of pride for Hyundai as All New CRETA has emerged as the customer’s Brand of Choice when considering SUVs. The overwhelming response reiterates trust and love of the Indian customers in the CRETA brand name.”

The new Hyundai Creta is offered in 5 variants of E, EX, S, SX and SX(O). It gets updated BS6 petrol and diesel engine options. In terms of dimensions, the new Hyundai Creta stands 4,300mm in length, 1,635mm in height with roof rails and 1,790mm in width. It will get a 2,610mm long wheelbase and boot space of 433 liters.

Newly Launched Petrol Creta E

Recently, Hyundai India increased prices of the Creta range. Earlier, the base petrol model on offer was EX. It was priced from Rs 9.99 lakhs. But its price has now been increased by Rs 62,000. Other change made, is that Hyundai has added a new base petrol variant – E.

2020 Hyundai Creta E features a large signature cascading front grille, body coloured ORVMs, door handles and bumpers, side sill garnish in silver and silver coloured front and rear skid plates. It will also receive a host of safety equipment among which will be dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, day and night rear view mirrors, emergency stop signal speed alert, impact sensing auto door lock and ABS and EBD. This base trim will also get follow me home headlamps, central locking and electrically folding ORVMs.

The interiors will be seen with height adjustable driver seat, tilt adjustable D Cut steering, dual tone black and grey color scheme and fixed head rests. Features also include arm rest with storage, rear AC vents and a luggage lamp. Infotainment is via a 3.5” MID TFT cluster.