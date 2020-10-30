New Hyundai i20 Accessories Price List Leaks – Chrome Garnish, Seat Covers

Bookings of the new gen Hyundai i20 have opened in India officially

Ahead of its launch on November 5, official accessories of next-gen Hyundai i20 have been revealed. These accessories include a mix of cosmetic enhancements as well as the ones that are functionally relevant. Most of these accessories are reasonably priced, available in the range of Rs 249 to Rs 6,399.

New i20 exterior accessories

Even in its stock version, next-gen Hyundai i20 comes across as a gorgeous looking hatch. It incorporates the company’s ‘sensuous sportiness’ design philosophy, which translates into sleek, agile characteristics. However, for folks who want to add that extra zing to their rides, the official accessories can come handy.

Starting at the front, customers can choose accessories such as headlamp garnish, fog lamp garnish, front skid garnish, and front bumper corner protection. The side profile can be enhanced with accessories such as ORVM garnish, door visor chrome insert, window side beading, door handle garnish and body side moulding. At the rear, enhancements options include tail lamp garnish, rear boot garnish, and rear bumper corner protection.

In terms of functionality, the accessories include mud guard, door sill guard and car cover. The car cover is available in standard and premium versions, costing Rs 1,299 and Rs 3,199, respectively.

New i20 interior accessories

On the inside, new i20 accessories include all weather mats that are available in black, designer and transparent options. Other accessories include designer carpet mat, dual-tone door sill plate, carpet mat, 3D mats, 3D boot mat, and window sunshades.

Hyundai is also offering a range of seat covers, which can work as personalization options for customers. These seat covers are available in the price range of Rs 3,779 to Rs 5,399.

These are the initial set of accessories that will be available with new i20 at the time of its launch. It is possible that several new accessories may be added to the list at a later date based on customer feedback.

It is expected that next-gen i20 will be using the same engine options as that of Hyundai Venue. There’s the 1.2 litre NA petrol that makes 83 hp / 113 Nm; a 1.0 litre turbo petrol motor with 100 / 120 hp and 172 Nm; and a 1.5 litre diesel motor generating 100 hp / 240 Nm. Based on the engine selected and variant, transmission options will include manual, iMT, AT and 7-speed dual clutch automatic.

Official bookings for new Hyundai i20 have commenced for a token amount of Rs 21k. It can be done at any Hyundai dealership or the company’s online sales platform. Next-gen i20 will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. While Baleno is currently the segment leader, i20 has lots of potential to engage it in a close fight.