2020 Hyundai i20 Bookings Cross 20k In 20 Days – 4k Already Delivered

The third generation Hyundai i20 is more impressive than any of its earlier counterparts

The Hyundai i20 goes back 11 years to its first iteration and this premium hatchback has contributed efficiently to company sales over the past many years. With the new i20 launched virtually on 5th November, this third gen model surpasses each of it earlier predecessors in terms of premium features, technology and several first in segment offers.

Based on Hyundai’s Global Design Philosophy – ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ the new Hyundai i20 is being presented at an introductory – One India One Price offer which is applicable on deliveries till 31st December 2020. Hyundai i20 in variants of Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) is priced from Rs.6.79-10.59 lakhs depending on variant and engine specs.

Despite of being priced higher than rivals, new gen Hyundai i20 has received a tremendous initial response in India. Today, Hyundai India revealed that they have received over 20,000 bookings for the new i20, in just 20 days since launch. Of these, 4,000 units have already been delivered.

Design and Dimensions

The Hyundai i20, built on a lightweight K platform, measure 3,995mm in length, 1,775mm in width and 1,505 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,580mm. The third gen Hyundai i20 premium hatchback boasts of a futuristic appeal.

It gets a new front grille in a parametric jewel design, LED projector head lights, LED DRLs, projector fog lamps and sits on R16 diamond cut alloy wheels. It is seen with a side sill garnish with the i20 logo, shark fin antenna on its roof and i20 logo on the head and tail lamps. Design elements to the rear include Z shaped LED tail lamps connected via a chrome garnish.

The new Hyundai i20 is powered by a set petrol and diesel powertrain options. These include a 1.5 liter U2 CRDi diesel engine offering 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed MT. The advanced 1.2 liter Kappa petrol engine makes 83 hp power and 115 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed MT and Intelligent Variable Transmission while the 1.0 liter turbo charged GDi petrol engine offers 120 hp power and 172 Nm torque with 6 speed iMT and 7 speed DCT options.

First in Segment Features

Hyundai is offering several first in segment features on the new i20. These include Hill Assist Control, BlueLink, OTA Map Updates, Multi Phone Bluetooth Connectivity, Oxyboost Air Purifier with Oxygen and AQI, Emergency Stop Signal, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and Eco Coating.

The cabin arrangement strongly resembles the Verna with a 10.25 inch infotainment system, a D cut flat-bottom steering wheel and gaming console-inspired driver display. It receives a Bose Premium 7 speaker sound system, smartphone wireless charger with a cooling pad and digital cluster with TFT.

The new Hyundai i20 also receives 50 connected car feature along with ‘Hello BlueLink’ voice activated in car control. The cabin sports a soothing blue ambient lighting, leather upholstery, an electric sunroof and Oxyboost air purifier with air quality indicator. Driver and passenger comforts are further enhanced with sliding front arm rest, increased thigh support, rear seat armrest and tilt and telescopic steering. Boot space is at a premium with added luggage capacity.

The i20 has also been developed by creating a large Day Light Opening area offering passenger a more open and roomy feel. The front windshield glass width has been increased along with improved rear visibility and lowered ORVMs offering the driver an all round view. Safety features include remote lock/unlock, engine start/stop, climate control, remote vehicle status and alerts along with Find My Car Location and Share My Car features. BlueLink connectivity offers users information on Auto Crash Notification, Tyre Pressure Information and Stolen Vehicle Tracking and Immobilization.