2020 Hyundai i20 Colour Options Leak – 6 Monotone, 2 Dual Tone (New Gen)

Scoop – The new generation i20 will be available in 6 monotone exterior colour options and 2 dual-tone themes

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is just days away from its launch in India and the initial batch of cars have already started reaching showrooms. Some dealers have already started accepting unofficial bookings ahead of the official opening of the order book later this week. The eagerly anticipated premium hatchback is slated to be launched on 28th of October.

2020 Hyundai i20 colour options

The exterior colour options for the India-spec 2020 Hyundai i20 have been leaked. The Maruti Baleno rival can be specified in 6 monotone colours – Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Polar White, Sun Burn Sway – and 2 dual-tone options – Fiery Red + Black, 2TONE Black + White.

We also present you the first undisguised view of the new i20’s rear fascia. The Indian version receives an unmissable chrome strip that connects the taillights. Just like the international version, the surrounding panels of the rear windshield are finished in black to reduce the visual bulk. The glossy black lip for the rear bumper adds a sport appeal to the radical rear styling.

2020 Hyundai i20 equipment

The fully loaded Asta (O) variant of the 2020 Hyundai i20 will be equipped with projector headlights, a comprehensive touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai BlueLink connectivity features (including wireless charging), automatic climate control, multiple airbags, multi-function steering wheel, electric sunroof, rear ac vents, paddle shifters (DCT), and possibly a configurable colour instrument console.

Engine lineup at a glance

The new i20 borrows its engine lineup from the Venue compact crossover. The entry level 1.2-liter Kappa NA petrol motor is available with a 5-MT and iVT while the turbocharged 1.0-liter GDI petrol motor gets a 6-MT, iMT and 7-DCT. The lone 1.5-liter diesel motor employs a 6-MT.

The NA petrol puts out 82 hp and 114 Nm of torque while the range-topping GDI motor is expected to retain the Venue’s state of tune to dish out 120 hp and 175 Nm of torque. The diesel motor develops 99 hp and 240 Nm of torque.

Launch

Hyundai India has been dishing out highly successful products off late. The Venue has been a consistent brisk seller in the sub-4m crossover segment while the new Creta has been dominating the mid-premium SUV segment by a fair margin.

The vastly improved 2020 Hyundai i20 will be aiming to set a new benchmark in the premium hatchback segment which is currently led by the aging Maruti Baleno. We expect the new gen hatchback to rake in impressive sales volumes in the initial phase before settling into a decent rhythm.