2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Price Rs 6.8 L – Baleno, Altroz Rival

New gen Hyundai i20 has been finally launched in India today

After months of waiting, the new i20 has finally been launched in India today. It is priced from Rs 6.8 lakhs, ex-sh for the base petrol 1.2 variant. Below are the detailed prices of Hyundai i20 2020 new gen.

2020 Hyundai i20 Price Rs Lakh Ex-sh Magna Sportz Asta Asta (O) Petrol 1.2 MT 6.8 7.6 8.7 9.2 Petrol 1.2 CVT NA 8.6 9.7 NA Petrol 1.0 iMT NA 8.8 9.9 NA Petrol 1.0 DCT NA NA 10.67 11.18 Diesel 1.5 MT 8.2 9.0 NA 10.6

Hyundai i20 comes with segment best warranty of up to 5 years and claims to be have the lowest maintenance cost in the segment. The third gen Hyundai i20 which is based on a brand-new platform will be offered in four variants of Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) has been making headlines for quite some time now.

Its exteriors got detailed with prominent feature updates and a slew of monotone and dual tone colour options. Interiors sport several driver and passenger conveniences with a sunroof, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster along with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car technology, and bevy of safety features with a total of six airbags, rear parking sensors and electronic stability control.

Here we draw attention to its engine lineup which is said to be highly fuel efficient. It will come in with BS6 compliant petrol, diesel and turbo petrol engines. Of these, the naturally aspirated petrol engine is carried forward from its earlier counterpart while the turbo petrol and diesel engines are new for the updated version of the i20.

Engine, Transmission and Fuel Efficiency

The new Hyundai i20 shares its engine lineup with the Venue. The 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine will make 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or a CVT. The 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine will offer 120 hp power and 173 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed iMT clutchless manual transmission or a 7 speed dual clutch transmission.

The turbo DCT variant does 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds – making it not only the most powerful car in segment, but also the fastest. Its 1.5 liter diesel engine will be capable of 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual transmission.

Engine-wise ARAI certified fuel efficiency figures stand at 21 km/l for the 1.2 liter petrol manual variant going down to 19.65 km/l for the 1.2 liter petrol CVT. The 1.0 liter turbo petrol with iMT will offer 20 km/l fuel efficiency and with DCT this figure stands at 20.28 km/l. The most fuel efficient engine is the 1.5 liter diesel engine with manual transmission offering 25 km/l.

Bluelink connectivity suite

With connectivity features in demand, Hyundai is expected to equip new i20 with a range of internet connected smart features available with its Bluelink connectivity suite. This advanced tech platform is already available with other Hyundai cars such as Venue, Creta and Tucson. The total number of connectivity features are close to that of Venue – 50 features.

Some of these include stolen vehicle tracking, find my car, geo fencing, remote engine start / stop, remote vehicle immobilization, remote door lock / unlock, remote AC control, auto crash notification, vehicle health reports, live traffic with navigation, SOS & emergency assistance, and road side assistance (RSA).

Competition

New 2020 Hyudnai i20 will continue to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz. Unlike some of its competitors which don’t offer diesel engine options, i20 will be one of the few premium hatch which will come along with a diesel motor. Considering the excitement around the model, we would not be surprised if Hyundai begins to clock 10,000+ monthly sales of the model in the first few months (provided, there are no production constraints).

It would be interesting to see if next-gen i20 can claim the top spot or it will have to contend with the second bestseller tag like the outgoing model. Even though Maruti Baleno may be challenging to beat, we can definitely expect some close competition in the coming months.

Hyundai i20 bookings have already commenced at a down payment of Rs.21,000. Bookings can be made via the Hyundai Motor India official website or at any of the Hyundai dealership. Deliveries are expected to start today itself.