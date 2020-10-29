Asta Option with Petrol 1.2 Manual will be the most affordable fully loaded variant of new 2020 Hyundai i20 on offer

All-new Hyundai i20 will be available in four trims – Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). There will be a total of 13 variants based on the type of engine & transmission and other features. Engine options for new i20 will be the same as Venue. There’s the 1.2 litre NA petrol (same as current-gen i20), 1.5 litre diesel and a 1.0 litre turbo petrol motor.

Top of the line Asta Option variant will be offered with all three engine options. But the most affordable top spec variant 2020 i20, with fully loaded list of features like sunroof, 10.25 inch touchscreen, Bose speakers, wireless charges, etc – will be the petrol 1.2 liter engine with 5 speed manual transmission. It is this variant that has now been detailed in first look video by Youtube channel Automotive World.

Variants and Specs

The 1.2 litre NA petrol engine is capable of generating max power of 82 bhp and max torque of 114 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual or CVT unit. This engine option with manual transmission will be offered with all four trims. The CVT option will be available only with Sportz and Asta trims.

The 1.5 litre diesel unit generates 99 bhp / 240 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This will be available with Magna, Sportz and Asta (O) trims.

The 1.0 litre turbo petrol motor will be offered with iMT and DCT transmission. It will not have MT option like Venue. On board the NIOS turbo, this unit makes 100 ps / 172 Nm. On Venue, the output figures are 120 ps / 172 Nm. iMT will be offered with Sportz and Asta trims whereas DCT option will be available with Asta and Asta (O).

Next-gen i20 exteriors

New-gen i20 is a lot more youthful and trendy as compared to its predecessor. It has distinctive creases and grooves, which are hard to miss. The front fascia has been completely revamped, as can be seen with the new headlamps, grille, and bumper.

As compared to current i20 that has the grille and headlamp as separate design elements, these have now been seamlessly merged as one in new i20. Moreover, the headlamps are a lot sleeker in the new i20. The fog lamp design has also been updated and it now comes in a sportier triangle-shaped casing.

Side profile remains largely the same, but new i20 will come with new alloy wheels. At the rear, changes include splashier interconnected LED tail lights, updated bumper and shark fin antenna.

Next-gen i20 interiors

On the inside, the redesigned dashboard immediately grabs your attention with its classic look and feel. There are horizontal lines running across the dashboard that seamlessly merge the air vents at the sides and centre. This design has ensured that the dashboard looks a lot more elegant and clutter-free as compared to that of its predecessor. Next-gen i20 is expected to get more comfortable seats and premium fabric upholstery.

Other key features include Creta-derived multi-function steering wheel, compact centre console with toggle switches, wide touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, TFT instrument panel, cooled glove box, and wireless charging. Another major update is the sunroof, which is expected to be available with top-end variants of new i20.

Also on offer are rear AC vents, arm support for driver, front as well as rear seat passengers. Official prices will be revealed on 5th Nov. Expected price range is Rs 5.5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs. Deliveries of new Hyundai i20 will start on same day of launch.