2020 Hyundai i20 Platform Detailed – Claims To Be Structurally Stronger

The new i20 is built on Hyundai’s new lightweight K-Platform with 66% Enhanced Advanced High Strength Steel (AHHS) and 13% improved tensile strength

The 3rd Gen Hyundai i20 has been launched in India. Despite of being the most expensive car in the segment, it has already received orders of over 25,000 units since launch last month. In Nov 2020, i20 recorded sales of over 9k units.

In the past few weeks, Global NCAP has released crash test results of multiple Indian cars. This has made car safety an even greater talking point. Now, Hyundai India has released a detailed video on the platform of new i20.

Enhanced Passenger Safety

Hyundai claims that the advanced, lightweight Hyundai K-Platform comprises of Enhanced Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) with 13% improved tensile strength. It makes the i20 more accurate and with improved crash energy flow for passenger safety.

This new platform allows the i20 to shed 100 kgs and gain in torsional rigidity leading to better comfort, smoother ride, improved handling and enhanced safety. Along with these benefits, the new K-Platform also makes the Hyundai i20 bigger than its earlier counterparts leading to increased interior space.

The NEW i20

Priced from Rs.6.8 lakhs going up to Rs.11.32 lakhs for the top of the line model, the new Hyundai i20 is offered in four variants of Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). This new hatchback has been inspired from Hyundai’s design DNA of “Sensuous Sportiness” – making it one of the sportiest looking premium hatchback on sale today.

Its interiors see a host of feature updates along with a large 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, smartphone connectivity Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose sound system and BlueLink connectivity suite, wireless charging, rear AC vents and an Oxyboost air purifier with air quality indicator.

On the safety front it gets dual airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, speed alert, reverse parking sensors and ABS and EBD as standard. There is no safety rating on offer as the car has not been crash tested yet.

Engines

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine along with a 1.5 liter diesel engine. The 1.2 liter engine offers 82 hp power and 115 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox and 87 hp power and 115 Nm torque when mated to a IVT automatic transmission.

The turbocharged engine is capable of 119 hp power and 172 Nm torque mated to a 7 speed DCT automatic transmission and iMT gearbox while the diesel engine offers 99 hp power and 240 Nm torque. With these feature and platform updates, the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback continues to rival the Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza. Of these, Polo and Altroz have been crash tested. Global NCAP safety rating is 4 star and 5 star respectively.