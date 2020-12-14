2020 Hyundai i20 Sales Cross 20k In 40 Days – Bookings 30,000+

New generation Hyundai i20 has recorded over 20,000 sales in just 40 days

Hyundai India’s newest launch, the 2020 i20 is off to a great start where sales are concerned. In just 40 days since launch, over 20,000 units have already been sold while deliveries done are over 10,000 units. Bookings have crossed 30,000 units.

By the end of this year, Hyundai could increase the numbers even higher. Do note that the i20 was launched at an introductory pricing starting from Rs 6.8 lakhs, ex-sh. With new year arriving, most car makers increase prices. Maruti, Kia have already announced that they will be increasing price of their cars. Hyundai is also expected to increase prices of their cars, including that of new i20.

More Demand For Top Variants

Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “After a stellar festive season, we are happy to share, that 10 000 customers have already taken delivery of the all-new i20. We are observing that around 85 % of these bookings are attributed to higher trims of the all-new i20.”

Based on Hyundai’s Global Design Philosophy – ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the new gen Hyundai i20 premium hatchback receives a range of premium features and updated technology. The i20 is positioned on a lightweight K platform. Dimensions stand 3,995mm in length, 1,775mm in width and 1,505 mm in height. It gets a wheelbase of 2,580mm, ground clearance of 170mm and boot space of 285 liters.

It is seen with a new front grille with a parametric jewel design, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and projector fog lamps and new ’Z’ shaped tail lights with angular LED inserts at the rear. The i20 sits on R16 diamond cut alloy wheels and receives a shark fin antenna and distinctive i20 logos on its sides and on the head and tail lights.

Interior Comforts and Technology

The India spec Hyundai i20 receives the same interior design as seen on its global model revealed earlier this year. It gets a dual tone color scheme, leatherette upholstery and a more spacious cabin. The touchscreen infotainment system measures 8 inches on the Sportz variant and 10.25 inches in the Asta and Asta (O) variants.

It also gets BlueLink connectivity suite with 50 connected car features, a digital instrument display unit, four spoke steering wheel with steering mounted controls and height adjustable driver seat. Automatic AC, push button start stop, wireless charging, ambient lighting, Bose sound system and tyre pressure monitoring is also a part of the features seen on the new i20.

A novel feature that is making its way onto new cars during this time of the coronavirus pandemic is an air purification system. Hyundai i20 gets an OxyBoost air purifier with air quality indicator.

Engine

The new gen Hyundai i20 is powered by petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2 liter Kappa petrol engine offers 83hp power and 115Nm torque mated to a 5 speed MT and auto IVT. The 1.0 liter turbo-charged GDi petrol engine is capable of 120hp power and 172 Nm torque when mated to a 6 speed iMT and 7 speed DCT while the 1.5 liter U2 CRDi diesel engine offers 100hp power and 240Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual transmission. Hyundai i20 competes against the Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz.