2020 Hyundai i20 Sedan and Active Variants Rendered

The new i20 is expected to hit showrooms later this year in India

Hyundai i20 has been one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in its segment in the country. The hatchback was launched more than a decade back and was slotted above the Grand i10 in Hyundai Motors India’s product line-up. The new generation i20 has been in development for a very long time now and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

Among all the anticipation and expectation of what it will look like and what it will offer, the upcoming model was spotted several times on roads. Most of the time, the test mules have been heavily covered in camouflage giving us very little idea of what it could possibly look like. Many digitally rendered designs have surfaced on the internet which could match fit to the spied model and many of them have been noteworthy.

Design in image rendered

Here we have an example with us from KDesign that doesn’t follow the conventional path of a sedan design. The render aims at giving an idea about how a sedan based on the i20 will look in reality. The i20 sedan with its low stance surely looks sportier.

In addition to the i20 sedan, KDesign has also created render of i20 Active. This is a more beefed up form of the Elite i20. The i20 Active was brought in to close the gap between a hatchback and compact SUV space which was later replaced by Venue in Hyundai’s portfolio last year. The i20 Active had a more butched up stance with higher ground clearance. Plus the addition of skid plates and roof rails made it look more SUV-ish.

In this design rendered by KDesign, the i20 Active stands even taller than its product-spec counterpart. The headlamp cluster is a new one with integrated DRLs which is expected to be inspired by the upcoming next generation i20 model.

Instead of a round fog lamp setup, the image here shows a 4-sided polygon cluster that would expectedly house an LED fog lamp and DRLs as well. It still gets skid plates on both front and rear like the stock i20 Active, only difference being that in this case it is blacked out.

At the side, the doors get black cladding on the lower ends thus adding to the sportiness. The sloping roofline adds to the crossover looks which it is known for. The creases on the side are more prominent therefore, enhancing the aerodynamic qualities. The design of the alloys is slightly different from what was offered in the regular i20 Active.

Will the i20 Active make a return?

The i20 Active is not likely to return to the market especially since the Venue has been performing extremely well in its segment. However, if not for the Venue, this version of the i20 Active in the next generation platform would surely have been worth the attention of buyers. The next-gen i20 is expected to be launched next soon in a whole new avatar.

