2020 Hyundai i20 Continues Testing After Launch – Spied In Delhi

Hyundai is offering the new i20 in four trim levels namely Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O)

Despite a hefty price tag, new-gen i20 is selling like hot cakes in the market as, within the first 40 days of its launch, the company has received over 30,000 bookings for the premium hatchback.

Within the same period, the South Korean auto giant has delivered over 10,000 units of the new i20. However, that hasn’t stopped Hyundai to stop testing its premium hatch as it was recently spotted in Faridabad. Pictures of the same have been shared by automotive enthusiast Atul.

Testing already launched car

It is not surprising to spot a test mule of a car that has already been launched in the market. It is a practice which has been done by almost all auto makers. New Mahindra Thar test mules have also been spied testing post launch. As of now, it is unclear as to the reason behind Hyundai testing a recently launched new model.

One of the cases where an OEM tests an already launched car is when they are testing a particular part, which is supplied by a new vendor. Most of the car parts are supplied by third party vendors. In case of high demand, company needs more parts, and chances are they need new vendors too. In order to test the parts supplied by new vendors, OEMs test their already launched cars.

Plus, Hyundai also exports the new i20 to multiple countries around the world. For different country, the specifications are different. Export-spec variants continue to be on test even after the launch in domestic market.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Second generation Hyundai i20 is offered with three engine options. The first is 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Kappa petrol engine which produces 83 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The second option is a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel unit which pushes out 99 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. This unit is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The current iteration of i20 also offers a 1.0-litre three-cylinder GDi turbo petrol mill which kicks out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. This engine can be had with either a 6-speed clutchless iMT or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Features on offer

Interiors of the new i20 give a rich premium feel thanks to a dual-tone color scheme, leatherette upholstery and a more spacious cabin. In terms of features as well, the sporty hatch is well-kitted. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the lower-spec variants while the higher-spec variants are offered with a larger 10.25-inch screen. Both units are compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It also comes with Hyundai’s BlueLink smartphone connectivity tech which offers more than 50 connected car features. Other notable feature highlights include a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, push start/stop button, wireless phone charging and a lot more. It has been priced between Rs 6.80 lakh and Rs 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices will be increased from 1st Jan 2020.