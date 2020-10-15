2020 Hyundai i20 Variant Wise Engine Options Leaked Before Launch

New gen Hyundai i20 is expected to be launched later this month or early next month in India

One of the most highly anticipated cars of 2020 is the new generation Hyundai i20. The upcoming model has been spotted several times on Indian over the past few months. From pre-production test mules to production spec test mules, the journey has been covered by leaked spy shots.

In the latest series of leaked info, it is the variant-wise engine options that has been revealed. As Team-BHP member Striker, new 2020 i20 will be offered in a choice of 13 variants, spread over 4 trims of base Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta Option top trim. 3 engine options are on offer along with 5 transmission options.

Variant-Wise Engine / Transmission Options

It is interesting to see that it is only the petrol 1.2 liter MT variant, that will be offered with all 4 trims. It will be offered with 5 speed MT as well with IVT automatic gearbox. AT variant will be on offer with Sportz and Asta. This engine is also on offer with the current i20, and is rated to deliver 84 PS and 114 Nm.

Diesel 1.5 option will only be offered with manual 6 speed. There will be no automatic option on offer with the diesel i20. This is the same engine which Hyundai has offered with Venue, Verna, Creta. It is rated to deliver 100 PS / 240 Nm on board the Venue MT. 2020 Diesel i20 will be offered with Magna, Sportz and Asta (O).

Petrol 1.0 liter turbo option will not be offered with MT. It will only be offered with iMT and DCT, most likely the same units that are on offer with the respective turbo options of Venue. This unit is rated to deliver 100 PS / 172 Nm on board the NIOS Turbo and 120 PS / 172 Nm on board the Venue.

It remains to be seen which version does the new i20 gets. 2020 i20 Petrol Turbo Manual will be offered with Sportz and Asta, while the DCT will be offered with Asta and Asta (O).

Expected Price

Already launched in Europe, the new-gen i20 model surely looks sharper than its predecessor given its aggressive styling, increased width and lowered roofline. It is expected to come at a price tag of Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Upon its launch, the hot hatch from Hyundai will take on the likes of Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

With launch so near, Hyundai dealers are offering exciting discounts of up to Rs 75,000, which includes Rs 50,000 flat cash discount on the purchase of current i20. Reports also state that the current i20 production has been stopped at company plant. This means that the remaining stock of current i20 at dealers is the last remaining stock. Some dealers have also started accepting unofficial bookings of new i20.

