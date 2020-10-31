2020 Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Baleno – Engine Specs, Mileage Compared

New Hyundai i20 has already been revealed by the Korean manufacturer and is slated to launch next week

New generation Hyundai i20 is currently the talk of the town. It has been one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in the country and for reasons rightly so. It provides a comfortable and convenient ride thanks to its spacious cabin and buckets of features on offer.

What also has been a strong attribute of the premium hatch is that it has been a very frugal car. Therefore, in addition to a pleasant drive, owners have also enjoyed good fuel efficiency returns and the South Korean brand intends to do even better in this department with the upcoming third generation Hyundai i20.

Fuel efficiency figures of the new-gen i20 have been revealed and the numbers will surely put a smile on those who have to cover long distances on their cars on a regular basis. With BS6 emission norms kicking in, mileage of the new i20 has seen a slight increase as seen in most of the BS6 cars.

The new-gen i20 is expected to be offered with three engine options- two petrol and one diesel. Petrol 1.2 MT will offer 21 kmpl while its CVT counterpart will offer 19.65 kmpl. The more powerful 1.0 turbo with iMT gives 20 kmpl and with DCT gives 20.28 kmpl. Diesel Manual will offer 25 kmpl. These are ARAI certified mileage figures of new 2020 Hyundai i20.

Comparison To Baleno

In comparison to new Hyundai i20, the most popular car in this segment, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, gets just one engine and two transmission options. Output figures of the naturally aspirated petrol engine of both cars are exactly similar and fuel economy figures on this unit are also neck-to-neck. However, i20 trumps Baleno overall since it has a diesel engine with a fuel efficiency figures of 25 kmpl. (ARAI rated)

Out of the 3, the 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated Kappa petrol has been carried over from the predecessor. Whereas, the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine are new additions to the powertrain options. The 1.2-litre unit will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill will be mated to either a 7-speed DCT automatic or a 6-speed iMT gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel unit will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission only.

In terms of design, it carries forward the company’s global design philosophy of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ that brings consonance between four fundamental elements of proportion, architecture, styling and technology. It will be made available in six mono-tone and two dual-tone paint schemes. Feature highlights on the new i20 include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink Connectivity, an electric sunroof, BOSE sound system, an air purifier and lots more.

Bookings and Price

Bookings for the new i20 have already commenced at a token amount of Rs 21,000. Customers can book their i20 either by visiting a nearby Hyundai showroom or via the company’s official website. The all-new i20 will be offered in a total of four trim levels namely- Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O).

The third generation Hyundai i20 was earlier slated to be launched at the end of October, however, it has been rescheduled to November 5. The company has already shared a teaser of the upcoming premium hatch. It is expected to be offered at a price bracket of Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).