2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift arrives at dealer – Walkaround video

Launch of the new Hyundai Tucson facelift will take place on 14th July – Bookings have opened

Hyundai Motor India had revealed the new Tucson facelift at Auto Expo 2020 in February this year. Launch was slated to follow soon after, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown being announced in the country from mid March. Launch date is now set for 14th July 2020. The launch is set to take place via a digital press conference.

Ahead of launch, the new SUV has started reaching dealerships. Youtube channel of Dennis Kalyana has shared the first look video of the new Tucson. Hyundai Tucson facelift will be offered in two variants of GL Option and GLS. Both will get BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options.

As can be seen in the video below, it will sport some changes in design as compared to its outgoing counterpart. The most striking change in design element being a large cascading grille at the front. It will also be seen with revised bumper design both at the front and rear, new head and tail lamps. It will also receive blacked out B Pillars and will sit on new alloy wheels. The new Tucson facelift will have a 2,670mm long wheelbase with ground clearance at 195mm.

The spacious, 5 seater interiors of Tucson facelift will also receive some new features along with a revised colour scheme. It will be seen with a new dashboard design with a free standing 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car technology.

Other interior updates will include a wireless smartphone charger, a multi-function power steering, electrically adjustable front passenger seat and a panoramic sunroof. On the safety front, the new Hyundai Tucson facelift gets a total of 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD.

New Hyundai Tucson facelift will be offered with either 2.0 liter petrol or 2.0 liter diesel engine option. The 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine will make 150 hp power and 192 Nm torque while the 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine will offer 182 hp power and 400 Nm torque. Both these engines get mated automatic transmission.

No manual transmission will be on offer. Petrol engine is mated to a to 6 speed auto, while the diesel unit is mated to a 8 speed auto. The top spec Tucson GLS diesel will also be offered in an AWD format. Set to rival the likes of Jeep Compass and Honda CR-V, new Tucson facelift will be priced higher than its outgoing BS4 model. Expect prices to be in the Rs 19-25 lakh range.