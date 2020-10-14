2020 Isuzu D Max And S Cab BS6 Launch Price Rs 7.84 L Onwards

A total of 5 variants are on offer, with price ranging from Rs 7.84 lakhs to Rs 10.07 lakhs

Isuzu India today launched the first of its BS6 products, the D-Max and S-Cab pick-up trucks. These were supposed to be launched much earlier, but the plans got derailed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from the BS6 upgrade, D-Max and S-Cab also get a range of exterior and interior updates. With the updated models, Isuzu will be aiming to capitalize on the on-going festive season.

A total of five variants are on offer. D-Max Cab Chassis is priced from Rs 7.84 lakhs, D-Max 1240 kgs payload capacity is priced at Rs 8.28 lakhs and top of the line D-Max Super Strong with 1710 kgs payload capacity is priced from Rs 8.38 lakhs. D-Max S-Cab Standard is priced at Rs 9.82 lakhs while D-Max S-Cab Hi-Ride variant is priced at Rs 10.07 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh, Mumbai.

Isuzu D-Max and S-Cab design and features

Updated Isuzu D-Max and S-Cab get a new pair of headlamps, LED lights, and redesigned fog lamps. The side profile stays largely the same as earlier, with the exception of redesigned wheels.

On the inside, the trucks are equipped with analogue instrument console, vertically positioned air vents, and rotary control dials. Interiors have been designed to be spacious and clutter-free, which will ensure optimal comfort for users. Below is the detailed first look video of both these new Isuzu vehicles for India.

Other key features include power steering with tilt adjustment, air conditioner with heater, moulded roof lining, fabric seats, noise insulation, and ORVMs with adjustment retention. Safety features include collapsible steering wheel, ventilated front disc brake, chassis and cabin crumple zones, door side intrusion beams, steel skid plate with engine bottom guard, day & night inside rear view mirror, power windows, and tubeless tyres.

Isuzu D-Max and S-Cab engine

Powering the D-Max and S-Cab is a 1.9-litre BS6 compliant diesel engine. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. In its BS4 format, this engine used to produce 150 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of max torque. As may be recalled, discontinued BS4 variants of D-Max and S-Cab were powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine that generated 134 bhp / 320 Nm. It was mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Isuzu D-Max and S-Cab BS6 pickup trucks come across as viable options, but their journey will be far from easy. These trucks will compete with rivals such as Mahindra Bolero Camper, Bolero ExtraStrong, Ashok Leyland Bada Dost, Force Motors Cargo King, and Tata Yodha. In order to boost sales, Isuzu will also have to work on expanding its dealer network. If the company makes the right moves, its products could become just as popular in India, as they are in global markets.

In the near future, Isuzu is expected to update its other products as well such as the D-Max V Cross lifestyle utility vehicle and MUX premium SUV. The latter will continue to rival the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner. Recently launched MG Gloster is another addition to the list of Isuzu MUX competitors.