2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Price Rs 73.98 Lakhs

All new generation Land Rover Defender has been officially launched in India today

Land Rover, having entered India in 2009, has a lineup that consists of the Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Sport, Discovery and Range Rover. The company today brought in another vehicle that enjoys legendary cult status in global markets. The new generation Land Rover Defender has been launched in India via digital launch event.

Land Rover Defender Prices

New Land Rover Defender in India is presented in two versions – 90 (3 door) and 110 (5 door). It is offered in five variants each of Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. The Defender will go on sale through the company’s 27 dealerships in 24 cities across India.

Price for the Defender 90 bodystyle starts from Rs 73.98 lakhs (3 door) while that of the Defender 110 bodystyle starts from Rs 79.94 lakhs (5 door). All prices are ex-sh. Deliveries of the Defender 90 will start from April 2021 while that of the Defender 110 will start from today. Order books have already opened for this new and capable off roader.

Land Rover Defender is a hard core off-roader. It is positioned on a new D7X platform said to be the stiffest chassis that the automaker has ever engineered. It retains its boxy stance but gets updates in terms of design with an alpine light mounted on its roof, new LED head and tail lamps, front fog lamps and a revised front grille design. The new Defender sits on 5 spoke 20 inch alloy wheels fitted with off-road tyres.

The 3 door version of the Defender measures 4,583mm in length, 2,105mm in width and 1,969mm in height. It can be had with a 5 or 6 seater layout. The 110 – 5 door variant will measure 5,018mm in length, 2,105mm in width and 1,969mm in height and will be offered as a 5 or 7 seater

Interiors

Where interiors are concerned, the Land Rover Defender 90 variant will see a folding fabric roof, heated leather encased steering wheel, 12 way heated electric memory front seats and 360 degree camera assist with head-up display. Infotainment will be via 10 inch Pivi Pro infotainment system with over the air updates and supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It will also receive a 12.3 inch instrument cluster and 380-watt Meridian sound system with 10 speakers plus subwoofer while the new Defender gets 85 ECUs that can process 21,000 network messages. Safety equipment will include keyless entry, 3D surround camera, 6 airbags, cruise control and blind spot assist among others.

Engine lineup in India

For buyers in India, the new gen Land Rover Defender will be powered exclusively by a BS6 compliant, 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine which offers 292 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission. It also receives Land Rover’s configurable All Terrain Response 2 System offering optimized traction which can raise body automatically by 145mm in off-road conditions. The air suspension system also helps to reduce ground clearance by 50mm for better ingress and egress of passengers.

With deliveries set to commence soon, the new generation Land Rover Defender will compete with the Jeep Wrangler in the segment, while higher trims will also take on the Mercedes-Benz G 350d.