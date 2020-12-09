Land Rover Defender 110 Scores 5 Star Safety Rating – Euro NCAP

Euro NCAP awards 5-star safety rating to New Land Rover Defender 110

New Land Rover Defender has been awarded five-stars from Euro NCAP. Defender features a plethora of safety features and an ultra-stiff aluminium-intensive body construction to further its safety, and take on diverse terrains. Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Rear Collision Monitor focus on topmost safety.

This is further supported with six airbags protect the driver and passengers. Up to three ISOFIX mounting points are available. New Defender secured 85 percent for Adult and Child Occupant protection, 79 percent for Safety Assist, and 71 percent score for Vulnerable Road Users, taking its tally to an overall five-star rating.

Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “From the moment we started creating the New Defender, we were obsessed with functional safety and the protection of both the occupants and other road users.

We set out to make a vehicle that is the most capable and durable Land Rover ever made, with safety features that truly enhance the driver’s experience. It’s an incredible honour to receive this recognition from Euro NCAP who have endorsed our New Defender with their five-star rating.”

Euro NCAP tests 2020 Land Rover Defender 110

The vehicle tested by Euro NCAP is Defender 110. Land Rover also sells the compact Defender 90, and hard top commercial use Land Rover variants. They feature a fixed bulkhead behind the front seats, and come with 2,059 and 1,355l of cargo space, respectively.

New Land Rover was first shown at Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019. Since then, the manufacturer’s in-line six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines with mild hybrid tech, and P400e plug-in hybrid has been introduced. Output stands at an all-electric range of up to 43 km and CO2 emissions of 74 g/km.

Advanced driver assistance tech features include emergency braking that detects potential frontal collision and responds with a forward alert to warn the driver to brake. If this is neglected, the vehicle will deploy emergency braking to reduce possible impact severity.

Land Rover Defender 110 safety tech

Blind spot assist is represented with a flashing icon as wing mirror alerts based on obstacles in, or quickly approaching the vehicle’s blind spot. 3D surround camera tech makes available a 3D view on the central Pivi Pro display. Clear exit monitor warns ahead for possible threat when a door is being opened based on monitoring sensors in the bumper.

Adaptive cruise control keeps safe distance from a vehicle ahead for smooth stop if the vehicle ahead stops abruptly. Driver condition monitor detects driver fatigue by analysing responses related to monitoring steering, brake and accelerator inputs, and provides necessary alerts. Rear collision monitor detects any vehicle approaching from the rear that isn’t slowing down, and responds by trying to alert such a driver by behind is not slowing down, the vehicle will attempt to alert the approaching driver by flashing hazard lights.