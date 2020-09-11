2020 Mahindra Thar AX Soft Top Petrol Spied with New Grille, Steel Wheels

Grille of the new Mahindra Thar has been been one of the biggest talking point about the SUV’s design

Mahindra had revealed the new 2020 Thar on Independence Day last month, while launch is slated for 2nd October. Based on a new platform, the next-gen Thar is bigger and more feature rich as compared to its earlier counterpart. It will be offered in two trims of AX and LX.

AX stands for Adventure Variant while LX stands for Luxury / Leisure Variant. At the time of global debut last month, Mahindra had only revealed the top of the line LX variant, while the base AX variant is yet to be revealed. Now, thanks to Qadir Tamim, first undisguised (almost) photos of the Thar AX soft top variant has been revealed. (Hat tip to Neelesh Bajaj)

As per Qadir, who shared these images on his Instagram account, this was the first private preview of new Thar. The same post also claims that this is a petrol variant with 148 bhp engine. The base petrol Thar AX soft top variant will get steel wheels, as can be seen in the photos.

Another interesting thing to note here is that this test mule is wearing a different front grille. It is featuring the classic Jeep inspired grille, and not the new grille which was seen on the debut car, that was unveiled last month by Mahindra. Is Mahindra planning to offer different grille options with the new Thar as optional extras?

Both AX and LX variants of new Thar will be powered by same engine options. These are in the form of a 2.0 liter petrol engine making 148 bhp power and 300 Nm torque; and a 2.2 liter diesel engine offering 128 bhp power and 300 Nm torque. Transmission options include 6 speed MT as well AT. Below is a detailed look at the features on offer with these two variants.

Mahindra Thar AX

Thar AX, being a hard core off-roader, will get convertible soft or hard top options. The exteriors will sport bonnet latches, a black finished vertical front grille, front fog lamps, LED tail lamps and a tailgate mounted spare wheel. It will also receive tubular steel side steps, wheel arch cladding and 16 inch steel wheels with 245/75 section tyres.

The interiors will be seen in a 6 seat layout of with 2 front seats and 4 side facing seats with 4-way manual adjustable front passenger seats. All seating is finished in vinyl and the dashboard will sport a grab handle for the front passenger.

It will also get removable doors for off-road use, washable floor with drain plugs, mechanical locking differential and welded two hooks both at the front and rear. Interiors will also be seen with a tool kit organizer, tilt adjustable steering wheel and day and night inside rear view mirror and manual AC with ECO mode.

Where safety is concerned, the 2020 Mahindra Thar AX variant gets dual airbags, rear parking sensors, passenger airbag deactivation switch, seat belt reminder and speed alert along with ABS and EBD. Optional snow chains are provided for tyres and an electric driveline disconnect on its front axle.

2020 Mahindra Thar LX

Directed more towards buyers who prefer city driving to the outdoors, the Thar LX variant gets positioned above the AX. Its exteriors receive a silver finished front grille, dual tone finish on bumpers, fender mounted radio antenna, moulded side steps and a manual convertible or hard top. The LX trim sits on 18 inch silver finished alloy wheels and gets LED DRLs and front fog lamps.

The interiors are in a 4 seater layout with fabric upholstery and a utility hook behind the front passenger seat. In addition to those features seen on the AX variant, the LX gets three point seat belts for all passengers, Isofix child seat mounts, speed sensing front door locks and infotainment via a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and navigation. It also receives 4 speakers and 2 roof mounted tweeters, adventure connect, voice commands and SMS readouts along with BlueSense app connectivity.

Safety will be enhanced with tyre pressure monitoring system, tyre direction monitor, hill start and descent assist, and electronic stability program with rollover mitigation. The Thar LX variant gets 18 inch alloy wheels fitted with 255/65 R18 tyres.