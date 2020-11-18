2020 Mahindra Thar Convertible Modified With 20 Inch Alloys, Performance Tyres

Launched in October, next-gen Thar has turned out to be a resounding success

By October end, bookings had already crossed the 20k mark. There’s so much demand for 2020 Mahindra Thar that waiting period in some cases has reached eight months. To ensure customers get their Thar delivered in time, Mahindra will be ramping up production in the coming months.

Thar modified with 20 inch alloy wheels

With its wide body, striking front fascia, and prominent wheel arches, all-new Thar is the quintessential head turner that is designed to dominate the roads. The overall design is close to perfect and there doesn’t seem to be any need for further upgrades. However, some folks are never satisfied with the standard and want their rides to be really unique.

We can see that in this recent modification project, where the all-new Thar has been updated with 20-inch R.P.M wheels. This customization has been carried out by Velocity Tyres, located in Ludhiana, Punjab. If we talk about the stock version, all-new Thar is equipped with R18 alloy wheels. This is already the largest tyre in its class.

The aftermarket wheels have 5-spoke wheel design, which is similar to the stock units. However, as compared to the dark grey colour of the stock units, the 20-inch wheels have a silver finish. Also, the design of the spokes is a lot sharper as compared to stock units.

Performance tyres

Along with the 20-inch wheels, the SUV also gets performance tyres from Accelera. The tyres used are Omikron AT, which are especially designed for 4×4 vehicles. These can handle almost all types of terrain. These offer a range of benefits such as smooth rides on highways. In an off-road environment, these tyres ensure improved cornering, enhanced traction, and reduced risk of hydroplaning.

With the bigger alloy wheels and performance tyres, all-new Thar’s dominating stance has been significantly enhanced. It is also expected to provide better control when cruising at high speeds or negotiating uneven terrain. Apart from the aftermarket wheels and performance tyres, there are no other enhancements in this customization project.

All-new Thar is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0 litre mStallion turbo petrol motor is capable of delivering 150 bhp of max power at 5000 rpm. Torque output is 300 Nm with 6-speed manual transmission and 320 Nm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic. The diesel option is the 2.2 litre mHawk engine that generates 130 bhp / 300 Nm. Transmission options are same as that of petrol variant.