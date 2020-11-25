Mahindra Thar Crash Test Safety Rating 4 Star – Global NCAP

Global NCAP has crash tested the made in India 2020 Mahindra Thar and has awarded it a 4 star rating for adult as well as child safety

2020 Mahindra Thar has now been tested and rated by Global NCAP. Testing results awarded are a four star rating for adult and child occupants. New Mahindra Thar was launched last month, and has been tested in its basic safety specification, two airbags, and acquired 4 stars for adult and child occupants.

Thar meets side impact UN 95 regulation. The front offset deformable barrier test is conducted at regulated speed of 64 km/h. Adult rating score awarded is 12.52, and 14.11 for child safety. Mahindra Thar vehicle crash test weight was 2014 kgs. Crash test was conducted in Germany, by Global NCAP. Made in India Mahindra Thar was exported to Germany for this purpose.

Unstable Dynamic Behaviour

Mahindra Thar’s ESC as per UN regulation was tested. ESC is not fitted as standard, so though the vehicle meets minimum regulatory requirements, Thar shows unstable dynamic behaviour. For this, Global NCAP recommends a review, and improvement.

Secretary General of Global NCAP, Alejandro Furas said “Mahindra’s commitment to safer cars is once again displayed for consumers and shows that it is possible to offer good safety performance in the Indian market. It is encouraging to see manufacturers that also offer high levels of protection for children traveling in their vehicles.” Below is the crash test video of 2020 Mahindra Thar.

The safety body determines Thar demonstrates Mahindra’s capacity to improve its fleet safety. Safety parameters brings together minimum regulatory requirements and informed consumers, which would further boost the need for safer vehicles in India.

Important Points

Mahindra Thar offers double frontal airbags as standard. During the test, driver and passenger’s head and neck showed good protection. Driver chest protection was adequate, and passenger chest showed good protection. Structure is rated as stable. Footwell area is rated as unstable, incapable of withstanding further loadings.

Adult knee areas are optimized to reduce significant injuries. Both child occupants were offered almost full protection. Standard ISOFIX anchorages and top tether together with 3 point belts for all seating positions are offered in Thar.

Global NCAP awards a separate child safety rating to each car. This puts light on different levels of protection vehicles provide to rear seat passengers. The test is a combination of car and child seat recommended by car manufacturer. The safety test assesses how compatible the car is with the recommended child seats, and crash test protection.

3-year old child seat was installed with FWF with ISOFIX anchorages and top tether to prevent excessive forward movement of head upon impact below the 550mm limit. 18 month old CRS was installed with ISOFIX base with support leg rearward facing to offer full protection. Both CRS marking was permanent. Recommended CRSs did not show incompatibility. 3 point belts and ISOFIX anchorages are available in all seating positions.

Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division, Mahindra., said, “This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 4-star rating for the All-New Thar reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety. It has achieved a robust GNCAP 4-Star rating, which is a first in its segment with highest points in child safety amongst all cars tested by Global NCAP so far.”

Velusamy further added, “The All-New Thar is designed keeping the safety of our customers as the top-most priority, including Adult & Child safety. Infact the entire safety simulation and development of the All-New Thar was done at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai. I am sure that this recognition will further make it a popular choice amongst our consumers.”