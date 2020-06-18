2020 Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spied in detail – Walkaround video

Mahindra plans to launch the second-gen 2020MY Thar BS6 by the fourth quarter of this year

It has been quite a while since the all-new 2020MY Mahindra Thar BS6 started its test runs on public roads across the country. Mahindra & Mahindra did not unveil the product at Auto Expo 2020 (held in early February) as expected. Plans were further delayed due to COVID-19 crisis which hit India towards the end of March. However, the company resumed its development and road tests as soon as India entered ‘Lockdown 4.0’ in early May.

Indian automotive enthusiasts have been waiting for the new Mahindra Thar for ages and the internet is flooded with pictures of its prototypes. It seems that with almost every set of images, some new information would be revealed. As it stands, the 2020MY Mahindra Thar will be available in both petrol (2.0-litre turbo mStallion) and diesel (2.2-litre mHawk) formats, coupled to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed TC automatic transmission. The previous Mahindra Thar BS4 model bid adieu in a limited-edition ‘Thar 700’ avatar.

Another fact worth mentioning is that it is developed with key inputs from the Indian automaker’s off-roading division, Mahindra Adventure. The designers and engineers have also packaged the product in a way that it is as capable on the road as it is over tricky terrain. It is no secret that the old Thar was pretty dull to drive on open roads. Mahindra plans to launch the improved off-roader sometime around the start of Q4 2020 (September-October).

Meanwhile, another Mahindra Thar BS6 test mule was caught on camera. This time, it was a diesel-automatic variant and we get a better idea of its interiors and external dimensions. The video originates from Tamil Nadu.

Being an early prototype, most of its exteriors and interiors were camouflaged. Still, details such as the new steering wheel, dashboard layout, automatic gear lever and 4×4 shifter on the centre console; extra-bolstered seats, large touchscreen unit (covered), instrument console with digital MID, LED taillamps, etc., are evident. Another interesting bit is its roof situation which, as rumours suggest, is a removable hardtop unit. The test mule appears to be a middle variant since it lacks alloy wheels. A production-ready Mahindra Thar in red (still covered) was spotted recently wearing a neat set of five-spoke alloy wheels.

Once launched, the all-new Mahindra Thar will have only the Force Gurkha BS6 (yet to be launched) as its primary rival. Maruti Suzuki could have joined the party with the much-awaited Jimny but apparently, the company does not see potential in the product.