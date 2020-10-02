2020 Mahindra Thar Launch Price Rs 9.8 L – Deliveries Start 1st Nov

The second gen Mahindra Thar has been completely redesigned from the ground up and receive several off roading updates

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is presented in three trims of AX, AX(O) and LX. Prices of the base trim starts from Rs 9.8 lakh, and goes all the way to Rs 12.95 lakh for the top trim. All are manual variants. Mahindra Thar automatic variants are only on offer with the LX trim, for an additional cost of up to Rs 1.06 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Deliveries and Test Drives

Deliveries of the new Mahindra Thar will start from 1st November. Bookings have officially opened from today – via online, or via visiting any authorized dealer of Mahindra in India. Test drives are going to be available in phases. In the 1st phase, test drives will be available in the below 18 cities of India, from today.

In the 2nd phase for Thar test drives, Mahindra will be adding another 100 cities. These cities will get test drive units of Thar from 10th Oct. Below is the list of 100 cities which will have the new Thar in Phase 2. Post this, remaining dealer network of Mahindra will also get the Thar test drive vehicle.

Mahindra Thar’s most affordable AX trim

The AX variant of the Mahindra Thar, being the base variant, will get the basics in terms of exteriors. It will be seen with a fixed soft roof even as the AX(O) and LX variants receive convertible soft top or hard top options. The AX variant of the Thar will sit on 16 inch steel wheels fitted with 245/75 section tyres as against the 18 inch alloy wheels with 255/65 R18 tyres seen on the other two variants.

The Thar AX variant also receives a black finished vertical front grille, fog lamps and LED tail lamps along with a tail gate mounted spare wheel. Thar AX on test was also seen with tubular steel side steps and in a black colour scheme with red also being a color option. The Thar LX gets moulded footsteps.

The interiors of the Thar AX gets classic jump seats at the rear as compared to more comfortable front facing rear seats offered on the top two variants. The seats of the top two variants also gets a 50:50 split/fold function with the front seats offering 8 way adjustable feature which also includes height and lumbar adjust.

The Mahindra Thar will measure 3,985mm in length, 1,820mm in width and 1,920mm in height. It will get a wheelbase of 2,450mm and ground clearance of 219mm. Thar AX is designed to cater to the demands of off-road enthusiasts while the Thar LX trim sports better creature comforts as it is intended as a lifestyle product.

Engine options

Mahindra is offering the Thar AX with a 2.2 liter diesel engine making 130 hp power at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm torque at 1600-2800rpm and 4WD will be offered as standard. The Thar AX(O) and LX trims get their power via a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine as well with both engines getting mated to a 6 speed manual and automatic transmission options depending on variant.