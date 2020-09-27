2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open From 2nd Oct – Teaser Revealed

2020 Mahindra Thar New Gen SUV was unveiled last month – Launch is scheduled for 2nd Oct

2nd Oct is the birthdate of Mahatma Gandhi. On the same date, Mahindra also celebrates their Founder’s Day. This 2nd Oct, they will be celebrating their 75th Founder’s Day, and will also be launching the much awaited new-gen Thar SUV. On the same day, they will also start accepting bookings, officially. While deliveries are expected to start a few days later.

Built on an all new platform, Mahindra claims that new Thar is a much improved version of older Thar, in every way possible. It has more comfort, more power, new engine options, more features, more comfort, more space and so on.

Dealers claim that there has been a huge buzz around the Thar and a lot of customers have shown interest. With launch nearing, Mahindra has now released a new teaser video, which shows the Thar soft top as well as hard top variants airborne.

Second generation model comes in with some very exclusive driver and passenger comfort and safety features. Sold in two variants of AX and LX, these are adventure and lifestyle series respectively, with the former directed towards off-roading activities while the latter appeals to the demands of more luxury seeking buyers in its segment.

First unit of Mahindra Thar is currently being auctioned. The bidding will be active till 29th Sep. As of now, the highest bidder has placed a bid of Rs 89 lakhs. Mahindra will equal the highest bid amount, and donate the total to an NGO for a cause.

Removable roof and removable doors

Mahindra Thar is offered in 6 colour options of Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige. It gets multiple roof options of Hard Top, Soft Top and a first time offering of a Convertible Top. Hard and convertible soft top can be lowered in minutes while offering an open view of sky above. Thar also comes in with removable side facing seats and an optional fixed soft top.

To enhance its open to nature experience, Mahindra has presented the new Thar with removable doors. These can be removed via three fasteners. There is a release electric coupler for the door wiring harness which can be stowed away for easy removal of the door.

Infotainment &Display

Interiors of 2020 Thar see improved ergonomics and quality. There is a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay support, air conditioning vents positioned under the touchscreen and front passengers also receive AUX port, 2 USB ports and a 12V socket. It gets power windows, a steering wheel in a similar design as that seen on TUV300; with audio and phone functions on the left and cruise control on the right.

It also gets a 8.89 cm TFT instrument panel flanked by an analog speedo and tacho with MID. The readouts include tyre direction monitor, gear shift recommendations, power flow display, fuel consumption and distance to empty. There are 6 speakers out of which 4 are located on the roof and two on the instrument panel; thus ensuring that the speakers function even when doors are removed.

Thar’s state of the art Adventure Connect feature allows adventure seekers to reach out to Mahindra’s Adventure team with an in-built event calendar announcing schedule of upcoming events. Those interested can even register for the event directly from the new Thar.