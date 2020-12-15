2020 Mahindra Thar Gets New List Of Official Accessories For Owners

Mahindra has added new accessories for Thar on their shopping website m2all

Mahindra Thar is arguably the most popular lifestyle off-roader in the country. The recently launched second generation Thar is no different and is better than its predecessor on almost every level. Upon its launch, Mahindra had assured its fanbase that it would launch a series of new accessories for the new Thar.

Now, the homegrown utility vehicle manufacturer has revealed its expansive line of aftermarket accessories for the new-gen Thar. The company is aware that owners of Thar like to customise the compact utility vehicle to make it look distinct.

Updated Exterior Look

Going by the list published on Mahindra’s official accessories website, the brand has introduced a plethora of options for Thar. For starters, the first package on the list is named Dark Lord Pack which eight exterior blacked-out components which include front bumper cladding, bumper air dam kit, front grille cladding, headlamp appliques, Mirror appliques, shoulder appliques, arch cladding and taillamp appliques. This total package would set an owner back by Rs 25,890.

A similar package for chrome lovers has also been made available. Mahindra is also offering attractive side body decals which the company claims not only adds a personal touch to the vehicle but also provides greater durability than third-party aftermarket decals. It is being offered at a price of Rs 3260 and an attached warranty of 1 year.

Improved Musical Experience

Accessories for the interior include a 4-channel amplifier, a passive subwoofer and speaker set components from Vibe to enhance one’s music experience while on a journey. Mahindra is also giving the option of a roof-mounted speaker for the second row of Thar’s cabin. For lower spec variants, Mahindra is also offering a double-din stereo head unit.

Safety & Protection Accessories

In terms of safety, Mahindra is offering extra tech in form of a Heads Up Display, front parking sensors and reverse cameras. When it comes to body protection, the list of accessories includes dual-tone and camouflage body covers in both half and full-body covering. Mahindra is also offering a set of all-black machined 16-inch alloy wheels at Rs 10,625. The base variant owners are also given the option to upgrade to OE Remote Lock FOB at Rs 1890.

Apart from these, Mahindra is offering tons of options in seat upholsteries and floor mats, all washable. Other smart add-ons include a tailgate-mounted snack tray, stainless steel scuff plate, vinyl made steering wheel cover, front and rear mudflaps, door hinge step and a set of magnetic sun shades.

For all adventure junkies, Mahindra is offering a range of cameras and associated accessories from Kent and GoPro. Additionally, a range of hardware equipment from BushRanger such as a shovel, tow hook, bow shackle, Winch, winch wire, exhaust jack, etc. are also being offered for those who love to go on unwoven paths. For those who love camping, Mahindra is also offering a range of camping accessories from Kingcamp.