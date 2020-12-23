2020 Mahindra Thar White Colour SUV Spied Testing – Launch Next Year

The previous generation Mahindra Thar was also offered a Diamond White colour option

The new Thar is no short of a boon for Mahindra. The compact off-roader in its latest avatar has created such a huge roar in the Indian automotive market that it has led unprecedented bookings, something even Mahindra did not see coming. This has resulted in an extended waiting period of up to nine months.

To compensate for the lag in deliveries, Mahindra has announced that it will be scaling up its production by 50 percent from January next year. Meanwhile, a new colour option for Thar has been caught on camera. These images are courtesy of automotive enthusiast Ragav Krishan and have been clicked near Mahindra Research Valley just outside Chennai.

Additional Colour Options

As per our sources, apart from white, additional options such as Olive and Silver colours will also be included in Thar’s lineup next year. Silver Thar was also spied a few days ago. Currently, the second generation Thar is offered in as many as seven colours including Galaxy Grey, Aquamarine, Rocky Beige, Mystic Copper, Red Rage, Aqua Marine and Napoli Black.

All interested buyers will be eager to see how the new colour options look on Thar. Recently, a buyer in Haryana repainted his Thar with a custom white paint which went viral on the internet.

Variants on offer

New Mahindra Thar was initially offered in three trim levels- AX, AX(O) and LX with a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh and went up to Rs 13.75 lakh for the top-spec trim. (Both prices are ex-showroom). However, the company has pulled off the base AX variants from its official website and is currently unavailable for sale. It is also speculated that the base variants of Thar might be permanently discontinued altogether for obvious reasons.

Mahindra will be increasing prices of the new Thar from January 2021 onwards. Although the exact hike in prices has not been disclosed yet.

Mahindra also recently introduced its full range of official aftermarket accessories for the new Thar on its website. The exhaustive list of accessories includes enhancements for both interior and exterior.

Powertrain Options

In its latest iteration, Thar gets two powertrain options. This includes a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which kicks out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The other option being a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit which pushes out 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox options. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case is offered as standard across the range.