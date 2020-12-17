2020 Mahindra Thar White Colour And LED Headlight – Modified By Owner

Overwhelming response has seen new Mahindra Thar all booked up till May 2021

Mahindra launched the second generation Thar on 2nd October 2020. It noted unprecedented demand receiving over 20,000 bookings and a 9 month waiting period resulting in the company plan to step up production by 50 percent from January 2021.

Mahindra Thar is available in two trims, AX and LX, priced from Rs 9.80 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh respectively while prices have been recently increased from 1st December 2020. Deliveries are ongoing across India, at a steady pace. One customer, who recently took delivery in Haryana, had his Thar coloured in white. In addition, he has also modified the headlights to LED units. This is mostly like an aftermarket mod job or carried out by authorized dealer.

New Colour

Around the same time, a new spy shot has emerged on the internet showing off the Thar in a new Silver colour shared by Sarath Santham on Facebook. This new colour scheme is not officially available at Mahindra dealerships in the country as on date but could be introduced sometime soon.

Sporting some camouflage over its doors, the Silver colour scheme was clearly visible along with matching steel wheels. The other exterior colour options on the Thar include Rocky Beige, Aquamarine, Mystic Copper, Red Rage, Napoli Black and Galaxy Grey. Even White is not on offer officially. Both white and silver will be a nice addition to the 2020 Thar’s colour palette.

The Mahindra Thar comes in with a host of accessories and will soon receive some more which will include covers for spare wheel, new seat covers and seat back organizers. The interior color scheme which was initially offered in red will now also include an Olive Green option.

4 Star Rating in Global NCAP

The 4X4 SUV has scored a 4 star rating in both adult and child safety in Global NCAP. The 6 seater version that comes with side facing seats at the rear was not seen as safe as the front facing seats and hence the company has stopped taking in further bookings for the AX base variant of the Thar.

Mahindra Thar is powered by petrol and diesel engine options as against its earlier counterpart that only received its power via a diesel engine. The 2.0 mStallion petrol engine offers 150 hp power and 320 Nm torque and the 2.2 liter mHawk makes 130 hp power and 320 Nm torque.

While its earlier counterpart had its engine mated exclusively to a 5 speed manual gearbox, the engines on the new Thar get 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox options, one of the reasons it has met with such resounding success. All variants of the Thar also get four wheel drive system with high and low reduction gear as standard.

The Mahindra Thar has no direct rivals in India as on date but will soon have to contend with the next gen Force Gurkha and the 5 door Maruti Suzuki Jimny set for launch over the next few months.