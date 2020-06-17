2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS India launch price Rs 99.90 lakh

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS full-size SUV comes to India in two BS6 formats: 450 mild-hybrid petrol and 400d diesel

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the all-new GLS full-size SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs 99.90 lakh ex-showroom. The third-generation ‘X167’ Mercedes-Benz GLS offers significant improvements over its predecessor and is compliant to BS6 emission norms. On the Indian market, it is available in two formats (that share the same starting price tag): GLS 450 mild-hybrid petrol and GLS 400d diesel. The new GLS is one of 10 new products coming to India later this year and still remains the ‘S-Class of SUVs’. It primarily rivals the BMW X7 while being a desirable alternative to Land Rover’s Range Rover line.

The German automaker resumed its Indian operations in a phased manner from early May. Like in almost every part of the world, the Indian automotive industry was badly hit by COVID-19. Sales in April 2020 virtually hit zero domestic units and major automakers are still recovering from the pandemic. Meanwhile, online sales platforms (including that of Mercedes-Benz India) were introduced to make the best out of the worst.

Coming to the new 2020MY Mercedes-Benz GLS, the SUV sports the latest of Gordon Wagener’s ‘Sensual Purity’ design language. It is in line with other modern-day Mercedes-Benz products and follows a curvier approach. In its latest avatar, the GLS is 77mm longer, 22mm wider and has an extra 60mm of wheelbase. The latter translates to improved legroom (+87mm) in the middle-row.

Being a flagship SUV, the new GLS packs the latest of Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system (with Interior Assistant contactless gestures, Natural Voice Assist and OTA updates), five-zone climate control, wireless charging, ambient illumination, one-touch seats-fold button for added luggage-carrying convenience; powered middle-row seats with memory, wireless charging, Android-powered tablet controller (as part of Comfort Package Plus), Burmester audio and more. Other highlights include nine airbags, Airmatic suspension, adaptive full-LED multibeam headlamps, 21-inch wheels, 360-degree parking camera, etc.

As mentioned before, the 2020MY Mercedes-Benz GLS comes in both petrol and diesel BS6 formats. The GLS 450 employs a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol motor making 367bhp and 500Nm. This is coupled to a 48V mild-hybrid system that supplies an additional 22bhp and 250Nm when required.

On the other hand, the GLE 450d gets a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel mill capable of 330bhp and 700Nm. Either variant is mated to a 9-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission that sends the output to all four wheels via the proven 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.