Renault India is celebrating 3.5 lakh sales milestone achieved by the Kwid

2020 Renault Kwid Neotech edition is available in 0.8L MT, 1.0L MT and 1.0L AMT variants. A limited-edition, its available in dual-tone exterior. One can choose between two colour combinations – Zanskar Blue body with Silver roof, and Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof, which boils down to this or that.

The entry level hatchback segment in India, is a big one. In Aug 2020, this segment registered total sales of 80k units. Given the potential, with the right mix of Kwid variants, Renault stands to further gain in the segment where it’s alliance partners have failed to make a dent.

Features of Kwid NeoTech

Limited in being, it’s not limiting when buying and costs about 30k more that regular RXL variants. 2020 Renault Kwid Neotech edition features a 8” touch screen ULC with Apple car play, Android Auto, USB socket for front passengers, Aux sockets, Flex wheels, 3D decals on the C-pillar, Neotech door claddings, seat fabric modification with blue inserts & blue stitches, chrome AMT dial, chrome add-on grille and B-pillar black tapping.

Since launch, Renault has continually refreshed its Kwid range. The latest in a long line of introductions is the RXL 1.0L variant in both MT and AMT versions. For Renault India, Kwid remains a volume driver in the entry segment. 98 percent localisation levels means the vehicle is a cost efficient one, and full range of 0.8l and 1.0l petrol engines means, the range offers just what is in demand.

Renualt Kwid feature range includes 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, LED digital instrument cluster, floor console-mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed-dependent volume control, and a 279l boot capacity. Warranty is offered on 5 years and 100,000 Kms.

Kwid Price List – Oct 2020

With the current launch, Renault Kwid is available in 13 trims at an ex sh price ranging from just under 3 lakhs to over 5 lakhs, proving to be a pick where there’s something for everyone. ??Below is the detailed variants and price list for Oct 2020.

Next Launch

While Renault Kwid and Triber continue to bring in volumes, the manufacturer is all set to launch its currently known as Kiger in the months to come. The vehicle, a compact sub 4 metre unit enters a competitive segment. One with great potential, that saw Kia Sonet report 9,266 units sold in less than a month since launch.

Being in a segment with potential could provide a further boost to Renault India sales, which is currently on the path to recovery. Where sales is concerned, Both Renault Triber and Kwid are big contributors, often outdoing each other, and Duster makes up for a few hundred units.

With Renault Kiger, the manufacturer will yet again enter a mass volume segment, which logically portends to overall higher sales gain and market share recovery. In fact, currently, It’s Renault India’s presence on volume segments that’s helping it move forward.