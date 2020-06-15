2020 Skoda Kamiq spied testing in India – Rivals Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta

The 2020MY Skoda Kamiq is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine making 148bhp and 250Nm

Ahead of its rumoured launch in the third quarter of 2020, a Skoda Kamiq unit has been spied testing in India without any camouflage. In the Czech-origin brand’s product portfolio, the Skoda Kamiq sits below the Karoq (launched recently) — above which the range-topping Kodiaq 7-seater plays. Skoda Auto introduced the new Kamiq at 2019 Geneva International Motor Show and is already available in global markets.

Like the 2020MY Skoda Karoq, the lesser Kamiq will also be sold as a CBU. Hence, one can expect it to carry a relatively higher price tag. Ex-showroom prices should start below Rs 20 lakh (ideally between Rs 17-18 lakh) since the Karoq was launched at Rs 24.99 lakh. Going by its internals, the compact crossover will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks while being a considerable alternative to the Tata Harrier and MG Hector. In fact, it could even create an internal competition with the Karoq.

The upcoming Skoda Kamiq shares its MQB A0 platform with the Volkswagen T-ROC (launched at Rs 19.99 lakh ex-showroom). It wears the latest design philosophy from Skoda Auto, complete with sharp styling elements, split-LED headlamps, edgier ‘butterfly grille’ and more. Being a CBU product, it will remain almost identical to its European counterpart. A few features (which are not essential for Indian driving conditions) could be cut to bring the pricing down.

It is not news that Skoda Auto Volkswagen India group has opted a petrol-only business strategy for the BS6 era. While diesel powertrains would be missed by the wider proportion of Skoda buyers, Volkswagen Group builds some of the best petrol engines in the business. A prime example of this is the new 1.0-litre TSI unit powering the 2020MY Volkswagen Polo and Vento. It is slightly more powerful than the old BS4-compliant 1.2-litre TSI unit despite losing one cylinder.

Internationally, the Skoda Kamiq comes with the three petrol powertrain choices: 1.0-litre TSI (two tunes) and 1.5-litre TSI. The Indian market would most likely get the 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which also serves its duty in the Volkswagen T-ROC. Coupled to a 7-speed DCT, the power plant churns out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is working on an all-new India-specific MQB A0 IN architecture. Under this, Skoda Auto will introduce the production version of its ‘Vision IN’ concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020. On the other hand, Volkswagen will introduce the Indian-spec Taigun crossover. The next-gen Volkswagen Polo (which is almost three years old globally) is also a sure bet. There are no plans for diesel powertrains yet.

Source